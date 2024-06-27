32 Rewatchable Movies With 90% Or More On Rotten Tomatoes

Given that people are watching less and less cable and there are myriad pathways to finding good films now, how do you figure out what to watch? We've compiled a list of great films, all with the goal of marking them as movies fans can return to again and again and find something new each time.

So why 90%? There are plenty of Rotten Tomatoes movies with 100% scores for lower-budget projects that may only have a smattering of reviews. In addition, there are plenty of other movies with great scores, like Citizen Kane, that I wouldn’t necessarily argue are films that should be thrown on for the fifth or sixth time on a Saturday night.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Godfather

The Godfather’s so famous that years later You’ve Got Mail used the phrase "go to the mattresses" when Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's characters were coming up with a business plan. A quintessential mobster drama, it’s still being watched by new generations of movie buffs coming of age. If it’s been a bit since you've seen the 97% positive-rated movie, dive in.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Toy Story

A film with a cool 100% critics score, Toy Story really put Pixar on the map as storytellers and ended up spawning a whole franchise of beloved characters like Woody, Buzz, Andy, T-Rex, Jesse, Mr. Potatohead and so many more. The definition of rewatchable, the movie holds up years and years after its original family audience has created families of their own, and there are sequels you can rewatch to boot!

(Image credit: MGM)

Singin’ In The Rain

The Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds classic has it all: Great set pieces, classic music numbers, a notable cast-- and it's so well-known that it used to be referenced in Disney's The Great Movie Ride. It’s actually one of the few movies on this list to also have a solid 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics. You don’t have to throw this one on during a rainy day, but it’s not a bad plan, either.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Dark Knight

Easily the most popular of Christopher Nolan’s superhero films, with excellent performances from Christian Bale, Michael Caine, and Heath Ledger, it’s clear why The Dark Knight should be on this list. Though tragedy struck in relation to this movie with Heath Ledger’s death , it’s stood out as a testament to what superhero movies can really do if given the right budget and script.

The Dark Knight 9/10 Watch at Pluto

Modern Times

A few Chaplin classics earned big scores from critics, but chief among these is Modern Times, the deft part-talkie that Chaplin put together in 1936 and that later became one of the first 25 films to make the Library of Congress’ preservation list. It’s not just historically significant, however. It’s a fun story about facing setbacks and still maintaining a positive attitude, and its memorable ending makes it easy to understand its 98% rating.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Modern Times 8.5/10 Watch at Apple TV

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise's original Top Gun was not as much of a hit with critics, and currently has a middling rating on critical aggregators. That's not true of the 2022 follow-up Top Gun: Maverick, which boasts an exciting opening sequence, an all-star sequel cast, and an upgraded beach sequence. This garners it a well-deserved 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Even better? This is one you'll want to watch again and again.

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

How To Train Your Dragon

The definitive dragon film, Dreamworks' How To Train Your Dragon is not just a solid example of an animated movie, it's a good movie, period. The 2010 film launched two sequels, but it's the first movie that landed it a 99% critics score and is the one to revisit over and over again. It had some competition from Game Of Thrones on the TV side, but given it's a family film, I think it has the edge in the rewatch department.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

All About Eve

The 99% approved 1950 Bette Davis film has been around for decades, but lines like “fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night” never, ever grow stale, even after repeat viewings. Nor does the story about the cutthroat nature of the Hollywood business ever grow tiring. All About Eve is a classic for a reason: It and Davis will never go out of style.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.)

Skyfall

Technically, Skyfall has the second-best score for a Daniel Craig Bond movie, coming in at 92% behind Casino Royal's 94%. Honestly, both have great rewatch value, and one could argue Royale is the more fun movie. But I find myself gravitating to Skyfall and its emotional gut-punch impact and memorable performances far more often. Do, I do this more often on a rainy day? Sure. Will you regret throwing it on? I highly doubt it.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Princess Bride

If you've read the William Goldman book The Princess Bride is based on, you'll know exactly how the script for Rob Reiner's movie got to be so quotable. But the source material says nothing about how well the movie is put together and how funny the timing of the cast still is years and years later. I was at a party a few weeks ago when someone mentioned "I mean it" and a pal of mine responded, "Anybody want a peanut?" That kind of resonance can't be manufactured, it has to come about from years and years of people wearing out VHS tapes and DVDs and now streaming subscriptions. This one deserves better than its 96%.

(Image credit: Heyday Films/StudioCanal)

Paddington 2

Like Daniel Craig's Bond films, It can be great to revisit a later movie in the franchise instead of the original, though the highly rated Paddington is also delightful. Why does the 99% Paddington 2 get the edge? Well, it hilarious ushered in Hugh Grant's era as not a leading man but a comedic character actor, and its plot --which sends Paddington to jail where he becomes known for making marmalade sandwiches -- is absolutely bonkers, in a good way. And there are musical numbers! Throw it on now.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

Avengers: Endgame

You may know the order MCU movies have come out, but you may not know there's a second list of the most rewatched MCU movies. Endgame lands high here, not just because it's one of a handful of Marvel movies that has over a 90% critics score, but because it's also at the top of lists including the most rewatched and highest-grossing Marvel films. It's a behemoth of a movie, and you obviously wouldn't be alone if you revisit it again and again.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Men In Black

A perpetual favorite of cable networks in the early aughts, Men in Black still holds up. The Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones movie has everything: Aliens, weird weaponry, a cool soundtrack, and it's a great blockbuster that's funny to boot. The marble scene at the end of the movie also marks one of the most striking and memorable endings to a movie from the 1990s, and it's no wonder critics gave it a 91%. It's more rewatchable than other Will Smith classics like The Pursuit of Happyness and King Richard to boot.

Men In Black $3.59 at Amazon

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

John Wick Chapter 4: Parabellum

Honestly, it's hard to believe the fourth Keanu Reeves John Wick movie is the only one to break the 90% barrier with critics. It's a great movie, to be sure, and given the Chapter 4: Parabellum ending, it's certainly one worth revisiting. I just wish the startlingly good first movie in the franchise fit the specifications of this list too.

(Image credit: Sony)

Devil In A Blue Dress

Denzel Washington? Check. A seedy film noir feel? Check. A generally good mystery? Check. Intriguing side characters? Check, check, check, check. It's no wonder the flick has a 92% approval rating with all that it has going on and I didn't even mention Don Cheadle or Jennifer Beals yet. Devil in a Blue Dress is not only one of the best Denzel movies, it's also adapted from one of the great murder mysteries of all time, and it has held up long after its 1995 release.

(Image credit: Toho)

Godzilla Minus One

With a whopping 98% score, Godzilla Minus One overperformed at the box office and has become an even bigger behemoth through its subsequent streaming release. Not only has it remained popular, it has remained a great movie to revisit. It's a monstrous spectacle (pun very much intended), but it's the personal stories in Takashi Yamazaki's movie that make the human plot really shine.

(Image credit: Disney)

Encanto

There are actually a large volume of Disney movies that have landed more than a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Most of these are re-watchable, to boot. However, Encanto is a particularly special entry into the genre as it introduces fans to the culture in Colombia and shares a story about family flaws, trauma and patterns that set up the future. OK, that doesn't sound all that fun, but it's great.

(Image credit: Universal)

Bridesmaids

It's tough for a comedy to land a score high enough to make this list, and Bridesmaids ekes in just under the wire. The movie is at a 90%, but I'd argue it's more than 90% hilarious; not everyone can have great taste. Kristen Wiig's seminal comedy is a rare female-centric ensemble movie with some memorable moments, including a plane scene and one very unique driving scene from Kristen Wiig. And that's not even getting to major moments from the additional cast, including Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy.

(Image credit: Orion Films)

The Terminator

Rewatchable for the catchphrases alone, The Terminator is both one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's and James Cameron's highest-rated films. It weighs in at a (somewhat shocking) 100% fresh rating 40 years after its initial release, proving that nostalgia can be a big factor when it comes to success. What's most interesting to me is that the movie dwarfs Terminator 2, another big rewatchable winner, when it comes to the score.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 2 Judgment Day has a respectable 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, but if you were to ask me, given it's big budget, popcorn-y bent, this is the most fondly remembered movie in the long and storied franchise. I was a little surprised to learn it was the OG movie with the 100% score and not this one. Really though, it's comparing apples to apples, as both are great movies to throw on at home years later.

(Image credit: Disney)

Mary Poppins

Just thinking of this movie might get any of a plethora of songs stuck in your head. "A Spoonful of Sugar" comes to mind first, but I'll go ahead and give spelling "Super-cali-fragil-istic-expi-ali-docious" a stab. If you say it loud enough you'll always sound precocious, after all. For decades, the Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews starrer has been a fan-favorite, much of which is due to its musical soundtrack, though the performances help. It will doubtless remain that way in the years to come. Having a 97% positive score from critics always helps though.

(Image credit: Compass International Pictures)

Halloween

A quintessentially repeatable horror film, Halloween is perfect for one particular evening of rewatching every year, and I don't think I need to spell out which. It's also a great entry into more hardcore horror for folk just getting into the genre, as well as a great entry point into Jamie Lee Curtis' oeuvre. At a 96% rating, it's pretty close to perfect, too.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

Moana

There are plenty of movies with a rich musical history that have lived on for years and years after their release. In comparison, Moana is a relative newcomer, but its fun music ("You're Welcome") and rich, diverse storytelling have made it an instant classic and a continual go-to for families. I'd give credit to The Rock's popularity as a movie star, but this one really is a family favorite for audiences of all ages. If it's been a while, give the 95%-scored movie a shot.

(Image credit: Village Roadshow Pictures)

Mad Max: Fury Road

Choosing the best Mad Max film is difficult, and in fact, four of them have a 90% rating or more on Rotten Tomatoes. The highest of these is Mad Max: Fury Road, the film that helped cement Charlize Theron as an action icon and went on to make nearly $380 million at the box office. Not bad for a dystopic sci-fi film, and if you bang through this one fast, there are plenty more highly rated franchise movies where that one came from.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Edge Of Tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow is one of Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise's most underrated movies. It was a box office flop that has a 91% rating with critics and similar audience ratings. Its Groundhog Day-combined-with-aliens premise makes it one of the best action films to rewatch again and again... and again and again and again.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Groundhog Day

This idea of reliving a day over again and again really originated with the 1993 fantasy classic starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. For years, Groundhog Day was a staple on cable networks, and in the era of streaming, it's no wonder the movie continues to be a favorite romantic comedy and time loop film with a 94% score from critics.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Jaws

The theme music to Jaws alone makes it one of the more memorable and rewatchable flicks of all time. It helps that this was the movie that made Steven Spielberg a big-budget name, that it's so quotable, and that it does a lot in the way of special effects for the time period. It's no wonder it has a 97% rating and people are still talking about it years later.

Schindler's List

While not a movie you'd probably want to throw on while folding laundry or doing other background tasks, Schindler's List has held up for years thanks to its stark and emotional story about a man who risked all to save Jewish individuals during the Holocaust. There's a reason it won Best Picture in 1997 and there's a reason critics are still giving it a 98% score years later, but it's one you should revisit only when you have tissues readily available.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Planes, Trains And Automobiles

A slew of Steve Martin and John Candy movies are beloved years later. But their team-up in Planes, Trains and Automobiles is even more momentous thanks to its fun road trip premise and the presence of both famous comedians, not to mention a brilliant directing effort from '80s movies staple John Hughes. It's landed a 92% rating with critics and is still a perfect movie to revisit every few years.

(Image credit: Universal/Amblin)

Back To The Future

The '80s were a time of great comedies and angsty teen movies, but if you are looking for a little bit of both of those things, Back to the Future is a great time. Launching Michael J. Fox's career on the big screen in 1985 (after a successful run on Family Ties), Back to the Future's time travel hijinks and fun premise have kept it relevant for a long time. It's easily a go-to as a rewatch for many movie lovers and it's landed a 93% from critics.

(Image credit: Sony / Marvel)

Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse

Both an animated and family-friendly film, Spiderman: Across the Spider-verse not only has a killer premise, it also appeals to a wide swathe of audiences in different age groups. It's one of the best superhero movies to revisit, and it's a movie that's smart enough to be watched and discussed in-depth but is also exactly the type of movie you can throw on while your kids are multi-tasking with toys. And critics love it, as it has a 95% critics rating -- and a similar audience rating to boot!

(Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures)

Creed

I know, I know, Rocky's more the classic movie and also has a strong Rotten Tomatoes score, but for many the go-to movie in the franchise is 2015's Creed. It's a film that made Michael B. Jordan even more of a household name and stands up as a solidly grounded movie. Plus, it has wonderful performances and pays respect to what came before. What not to like? At least 95% of critics feel the same way.