Hallow Road May Be One Of The Most Interesting Movies I Have Seen In A While, But I Am Torn About It

Hallow Road is another movie that I had never heard of before hitting play. The Hulu subscription is one of my favorites, so I often scroll through it to see if there is a new or old TV show or movie that I need to watch. Hulu recommended Hallow Road to me, and I decided to watch it because I love Rosamund Pike.

Pike's one of my favorite actresses. Going into the movie completely unaware of the plot, I was pleasantly surprised. It instantly drew me into the mystery. Now, I can’t stop thinking about Hallow Road.

Warning: Hallow Road spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Hallow Road Works Best Because You Never Know What To Expect

Movies that manage to successfully confuse or shock me are my favorites. I am not often shocked because I usually try to figure out what happens next. I could not with Hallow Road. The film has one twist after another. It starts with parents Maddie (Rosamund Pike) and Frank (Matthew Rhys) trying to drive to help their daughter, Alice. The story continues to escalate until we’re left as confused and devastated as Maddie and Frank. I remember constantly being in a state of “what the heck is going on” while watching the film.

I wouldn’t necessarily rank the twists in Hallow Road amongst the most mind-blowing movie twists of all-time, but they kept me intrigued. Once the credits rolled, I was left needing a resolution. However, the movie even warns you that you’re not going to get that with Hallow Road.

The film takes chances, so I think that will divide the viewers, and some may even hate the twists to the point of throwing things, but I admire the film’s ambition. It was an imperfect film with many interesting ideas. It should be commended for not playing it safe and easy.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It Started As a Moral Dilemma Movie But Became More Sinister

I originally thought Hallow Road was just going to be another moral dilemma film. These parents want to save their child from the consequences of her actions. However, they shouldn’t. Alice kills someone and doesn’t fully accept responsibility. Frank is even willing to sacrifice his life to save her. Maddie is more aware that they cannot let Alice walk away free without consequences.

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Maddie has her own guilt from not helping someone in need at her job as a paramedic. But the incidents are very different. Maddie doesn’t pay attention to health signs, and someone dies because of that. Alice acts recklessly by getting high and driving. Hallow Road is very much based on the moral dilemma of parents wanting to protect their children at all costs. They love Alice and don’t want to see her life ruined by one mistake.

However, actions should have consequences. Alice needs to atone for her mistakes and crimes. As Maddie and Frank struggle to decide what to do next, a couple appears who immediately have a creepy aura, even while on the phone. Eventually, they reveal themselves as people who want to punish Alice for her crime, and Frank and Maddie for allowing it. They seem like some sort of witch-like cult figures. They’re looking for young people to punish. Hallow Road does a great job of amplifying the horror elements in a limited space.

The film has some of the scariest phone call scenes that I have ever watched. That alone makes it worth watching.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I Had To Watch Hallow Road Multiple Times To Try To Understand It

I wouldn’t say Hallow Road is one of those movies that you want to watch over and over again. However, I think you need to watch it at least twice to pick up on a lot of small details that are important to the story. I watched Hallow Road twice and still don’t quite understand everything about it.

Nevertheless, I did pick up on more things watching it the second time. The film has a lot of clever camera work to build suspense and communicate the shattered family. I also feel like I understand each character more because I paid more attention to things said and done this time around. I know Alice is a bit spoiled because her parents had her young and probably devoted all their time and attention to her.

I remembered Maddie’s powerful story about what happened to someone she was trying to save. However, I didn’t realize during the first viewing that she had become closed off to her family because of it. The little detail with Frank judging Maddie for smoking in the beginning, to him smoking in the end stood out this time. I think Hallow Road is a movie that’s made to be watched multiple times. You need to understand it, but also appreciate how much work went into telling this complex story.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Ending Left Me Confused But Intrigued

I still don’t quite understand the Hallow Road ending. I am not sure the film’s screenwriter, William Gillies, and director, Babak Anvari, want us to completely understand it. I think we’re supposed to have the same level of confusion and disorientation as Frank and Maddie. Hallow Road is another film with a confusing ending that becomes better because of it.

Maddie and Frank could be hallucinating, and they went into a state of shock when they discovered Alice’s body. The whole film is them hallucinating to cope. There is also a possibility that everything happened as told, and Alice has been kidnapped by some fae-like creatures to be punished for her crime. They turned the real murdered girl into her image, so Frank and Maddie can never find the real Alice and their grandchild.

We will never know the truth, and neither will Frank and Maddie. We’re all now lost, confused, and devastated either way because Alice is gone. I love that the film's ending can’t be neatly understood. It makes the movie more layered and fascinating.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I Enjoyed Hallow Road But Also Felt Like It Needed More

Like many others, I also think movies have become too long. You cannot convince me that any movie needs three hours or more. If a movie needs more time, just make another movie. Yes, I know it’s not that simple, and funding for one movie is hard, but I don’t think many long movies justify their runtime. That being said, Hallow Road is quite short. I appreciated that it’s so short because it made watching it multiple times easier.

However, I think maybe a few more minutes could have helped flesh out the story better. The shift happens in the last 40 minutes. We needed more time understanding what happened to Alice before the end hits us. I also understand that that’s part of the movie's message is that life isn’t simple. Everything doesn’t end satisfyingly and completely. Still. I wanted a bit more movie to help me feel a little less confused. I still think it works as it is, but it could have worked better with a few more minutes.