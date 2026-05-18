What's The Workout Routine For Jack Ryan? I Did Not See John Krasinski's Response Coming
It takes a lot of work to be an action star.
John Krasinski is officially back in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, which sees him reprise his role as the titular FBI operative. Back with Krasinski in this 2026 movie schedule entry are a few franchise veterans, including Michael Kelly and Wendell Pierce. Of course, there’s a great level of physicality to the work the actors do within this beloved franchise, so they have to stay in tip-top shape. Krasinski and Kelly recently spoke to CinemaBlend about their training regimens, and I was surprised by the fitness methods they named.
Some may imagine that Krasinski’s training for the explosive Ghost War (and the four-season TV show that preceded it) solely involved weights. However, that’s not exactly the case. I recently spoke with both Krasinski and Kelly while they were promoting their film and asked about specific techniques they’d picked up in order to stay in shape. Krasinski didn’t hold back in saying that pilates was the key and, while that may seem unexpected on the surface, it actually makes sense:
While I’ve long known that it’s important for an action star to remain nimble, I didn’t think much about whether any of them might utilize pilates to such a great extent. However, it does make sense and, considering Krasinski’s work throughout the franchise, it’s hard to argue with the results. Krasinski’s point about going from a standstill to a sprint also makes me appreciate Tom Cruise’s iconic running scenes more. As for Michael Kelly (who reprises his role as Mike November in Ghost War), he had this to say about his preparation:
Of course, the notion of any of the stars getting hurt is definitely not far-fetched, especially considering the scope of Ghost War, which is helmed by veteran franchise director Andrew Bernstein. In it, Jack reunites with Mike and Jim Greer (Pierce) to take down a rogue former operative (Max Beesly) looking to revive a dangerous task force. During our conversation, Krasinski spoke a bit about how the movie in comparison to the TV show:
John Krasinski’s last comment speaks to the light-hearted camaraderie and vibe that’s been established on the Jack Ryan sets. In all seriousness, though, I’m glad that neither Krasinski nor Michael Kelly apparently sustained serious injuries during principal photography. Whatever lies ahead for the franchise, here’s hoping they and their co-stars continue to stay healthy (especially if Krasinski wants to make that Without Remorse crossover happen).
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Check out Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War when it becomes streamable on May 20. If you haven’t already, grab a Prime Video subscription so you’ll be able to check it out.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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