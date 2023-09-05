Halloween Is Right Around The Corner And We’re Excited for These 6 Movies

Soon, the nights will grow longer, the air will become cooler, and we won’t be able to avoid any of those spooky and kooky Halloween decorations around our neighborhoods and towns. And, what better way to bring in the scariest holiday season of the year than by checking out the latest and greatest from the world of horror movies.

As part of our partnership with AMC Theatres, which has a little something for horror hounds of all ages with its AMC Thrills & Chills offerings, we’ve gone through and made a list of all the anticipated horror movies that will soon fill cineplexes around the country with thrilling terror, drama and a chorus of screams. From new installments in popular supernatural horror franchises to an assortment of adaptations and so much more, there’s a lot to unpack in this haunted treasure trove.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Nun II - September 8

Over the course of the past decade, the Conjuring universe has become one of the premier horror franchises. This September, the next entry in the series – The Nun II – will be unleashed upon the world. Continuing the terrifying story started in the 2018 fright show that was The Nun, the upcoming sequel picks up four years later and follows Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as she comes face-to-face with the demonic Nun (Bonnie Aarons) in a French boarding school.

Michael Chaves, who previously helmed The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, will sit in the director’s chair of this thrilling experience, which opens September 8th.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

A Haunting In Venice - September 15

Outside of making incredibly personal Academy Award-winning films like Belfast, Kenneth Branagh has made a name for himself as of late with his various Agatha Christie adaptations like Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. The prolific Christopher Nolan collaborator will soon add another movie to that list with A Haunting in Venice, but with a supernatural twist.

Inspired by Hallowe’en Party, the movie will follow Hercule Poirot (Branagh) as he attempts to solve the murder of a guest at a séance. Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and Jamie Dornan play some of the characters we’ll see when the movie opens on September 15th.

(Image credit: Neon )

It Lives Inside - September 22

Writer-director Bishal Dutta will make his feature length directorial debut with the upcoming horror movie titled It Lives Inside, which sounds like a terrifying take on the whole demonic possession premise. The film will follow Sam (Megan Suri), an American high school student with an Indian heritage, who has to accept her family’s culture in order to defeat a mythological creature called a Pishach after the entity latches onto her former best friend.

Going off what we’ve seen in the trailers, It Lives Inside could be one of the most frightening movies of the year thanks to its terrifying story, unnerving tension and plethora of jumpscares when it opens on September 22nd.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Saw X - September 29

Since the body-horror franchise was first introduced back in 2004, the Saw films have introduced countless characters, diabolical traps and iconic movie moments that have left us squirming in our chairs and covering our faces. Saw X, the upcoming 10th installment in the series, will take audiences back in time between the first two movies with a story about toymaker and serial killer John Kramer (Tobin Bell), a.k.a. Jigsaw, as he attempts to find a cure for his cancer before it’s too late.

Kevin Greutert, who previously directed Saw VI and Saw 3D, will helm this sickening fright fest about Kramer getting revenge on the supposed medical professionals who conned him out of his money and left his cancer uncured. Oh, we can’t wait to see what games Jigsaw has in store when Saw X opens on September 29th.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Exorcist: Believer - October 6

William Friedkin’s The Exorcist is still considered by many to be one of the best horror movies of all time as well as one of the most terrifying and unforgettable cinematic experiences of the past half-century. Fifty years later, the classic film will get a direct sequel in the form of The Exorcist: Believer, which is helmed by Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green and will see the return of Ellen Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil.

Set decades after a demon first possessed her daughter, the movie will see Chris come to the aid of the families of two young girls who appear to be under the influence of some demonic presence after going missing together for several days. When The Exorcist: Believer opens on October 6th, it will be the first part of a new trilogy of films set in the cinematic universe that will unfold in the years to come.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Five Nights At Freddy’s - October 27

Fans of the popular Fight Nights at Freddy’s video game franchise who have been waiting nearly a decade for a big-screen adaptation will get their wish this October when Emma Tammi’s supernatural horror film based on the property opens in theaters. Following a similar premise as the classic games, the movie will follow night-time security guard Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) as he discovers that the long-closed Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza location where he works isn’t as abandoned as he once thought.

In this nerve-racking fright show, Mike will be forced to survive the night while four animatronic characters – Foxy, Bonnie, Chica and Freedy Fazbear himself – haunt the game rooms and ball pits of the once popping family entertainment center. The only way to know if he’ll survive his shift is by watching Five Nights at Freddy’s when it opens October 27th.

There has never been a better time to be a fan of horror movies, and there's no better place to watch these upcoming features than your local AMC Theatres location.