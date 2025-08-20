The Jonas Brothers Kicked Off Kelly Clarkson's New Show With A Story About Nick's 'Pretty Brutal' Injury, And One Music Video Makes Way More Sense Now

Kelly Clarkson is a major star for various NBC shows by this point in the 2025 TV schedule, and while she'll be missing part of the upcoming season of The Voice due to Brandon Blackstock's death, her newest show debuted on August 19. The pre-filmed series, called Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, features the OG American Idol winner going in-depth with various music stars, starting with the Jonas Brothers in the series premiere. They didn't disappoint, and among the stories they shared with her was of when Nick was seriously injured... right before the "Leave Before You Love Me" music video.

Now, Nick Jonas' injury wasn't exactly a secret before they arrived on the topic on Songs & Stories, but the three brothers telling the story right to Kelly Clarkson put a much funnier spin on it than I'd seen before. The origin of the injury goes back to a 2021 NBC show called Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, which involved the brothers trying out various Olympic events. According to Joe Jonas, the idea sounded fun "on paper," while Kevin Jonas joked that they were totally "gaslit" about what they'd have to do. Joe went on, detailing what happened to Nick right before the "Leave Before You Love Me" video:

About the music video, if you watch it back, you'll notice that Nick's not moving at all, because the day before that we were filming something where... we have a lot of weird hats we've worn in our career thus far, and we were competing in our own Olympic-style games.... Our last one was a motocross racing event, and Nick had a spill, and it was pretty bad. It was pretty brutal. And then the next day, we shot the video, so you'll see he literally cannot move his body

Challenge accepted, Joe Jonas, because I did watch it back! As somebody who grew up as part of the Backstreet Boys generation rather than the heyday of the Jonas Brothers, I'm not an expert on the trio's work... but even I heard "Leave Before You Love Me" and saw the video after it came out in May 2021. Upon rewatching it after the premiere of Songs & Stories, I realized what had been there all along but I'd never noticed: Nick barely moving. Take a look for yourself:

Marshmello x Jonas Brothers - Leave Before You Love Me (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Jonas Brothers' collaboration with Marshmello was a hit, and the "Leave Before You Love Me" music video came together smoothly enough that I didn't catch Nick Jonas moving a whole lot less than Kevin and Joe until this Songs & Stories episode. As it turns out, finishing that shoot didn't mean that Nick could just go home and rest. After Kevin noted that Nick had to use a cane for a bit due to his injured ribs, Nick himself explained:

We were doing The Voice at the time. It was like three or four days later, I was on set... and Blake [Shelton] thought I was being dramatic.

Kelly Clarkson was also a Coach on The Voice during both of Nick Jonas' seasons, so she recalled when he was injured on set. She also seemingly took a lighthearted shot at Blake Shelton... with some choice language, because her phrasing was bleeped out in the NBC broadcast!

If you missed the NBC broadcast and want to check out the full episode, you'll be able to find it streaming with a Peacock subscription starting on August 20. Even if you're not the world's biggest fan of the Jonas Brothers, I'd say that it's worth a watch just to see Clarkson harmonizing with the trio as a reminder of why she crushes her "Kellyoke" covers.

New episodes of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson will continue airing on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, following the live shows of America's Got Talent. Only four episodes total were produced, but some big names will be showcased after the Jonas Brothers in the premiere. Gloria Estefan is next up on August 26, followed by Teddy Swims the following week and concluding with Lizzo.