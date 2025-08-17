X-Men: Origins' Taylor Kitsch Made A Rare Comment About Channing Tatum Taking Over As Gambit

It’s been more than 15 years since X-Men Origins: Wolverine introduced Taylor Kitsch as Remy LeBeau, better known as Gambit. His role was small but memorable, though many fans ultimately viewed it as a misstep, much like the controversial way Deadpool was portrayed in the same film. Kitsch's tenure as the card-throwing mutant was short-lived as Channing Tatum was later cast in the role and attached to a long-rumored Gambit solo movie that never materialized. Now, Kitsch has broken his silence on being replaced, and his response might surprise you.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant promoting Prime Video’s upcoming series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Kitsch was asked directly about Tatum’s cameo as the beloved X-Men character in last year's Deadpool & Wolverine. When asked if he’s had a chance to see Tatum’s take on the character he originated, he admitted to the outlet:

I have not.

The True Detective Season 2 star didn’t dodge the follow-up, though. Asked if losing the role was ever a tough subject, he responded with perspective:

No, no, not at all, man. That's the business, man. It's all good. It's like I love the path I'm on and the actor I've become and the stories I'm engaging in. No pun intended, here's a quote for you, but Gambit wasn't in the cards for me, man.

For fans who may have hoped Kitsch would reprise Gambit in the MCU, that’s as definitive a statement as we’ve gotten. The actor makes it clear he’s happy with where his career has taken him. Also, it’s not like he’s been idle since his brief Marvel stint. Following X-Men Origins, Kitsch went on to star in John Carter, Battleship and Savages.

Taylor Kitsch also has TV shows under his belt like True Detective Season 2 and Waco. Kitsch is also reteaming with Chris Pratt for The Terminal List spinoff, which debuts on August 27 as part of the 2025 TV schedule. (The new series spinoff will be streamable with an Amazon Prime subscription.)

Interestingly, the Canadian-born star didn’t entirely close the door on Marvel, even while signaling that Gambit’s future isn’t his to control. When asked whether he considered his superhero days to be firmly behind him, he left things open. He added:

Never say never, but I don't know, man. I've got this book right here, 11 Days in Hell. That's my next project. It's something I can't wait to service. It's a true story about an 11-day negotiation in 1974 in Huntsville Prison. And that scares the shit out of me. I'm playing the director of corrections. Peter Landesman is directing and it's a true story and I pride myself on playing very different people and characters and stories.

The Battleship actor’s ​​reflections seem to show an actor who’s made peace with the past and is focused on stories that challenge him now. Whether it’s his turn in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf or the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of the real-life drama of 11 Days in Hell, he’s carving out a career defined by range and grit rather than what-ifs.

Gambit wasn’t “in the cards,” but Taylor Kitsch seems perfectly fine letting the chips fall where they may. And, hey, with Avengers: Secret Wars looming on the horizon and rumors swirling about a multiverse’s worth of variants, we’ve all learned never to say never. In the meantime, fans can stream both X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Deadpool & Wolverine with a Disney+ subscription.