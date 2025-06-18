Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2025: Every Haunted House Announced So Far

Universal Destinations & Experiences has already enjoyed a truly epic year thanks to the opening of the Epic Universe theme park, but that doesn’t mean it'll be phoning in the biggest event of the year. Halloween Horror Nights is still a few months away, but several of the featured haunted houses have already been announced, and the rumors for what is to come make this year sound better than ever.

10 total houses are planend in Florida, with eight set for California, not to mention numerous other spooky attractions and ghoulish entertainment, there's a lot planned for Halloween Horror Nights 2025! Here's everything we know about the event so far, along with a few of the juiciest rumors.

Confirmed Universal Studios Florida Houses

Universal Studios Florida remains the marquee location for Halloween Horror Nights. With 10 houses to fill alongside nukerous scarezones and other attractions, bigger sometimes is better. Here’s what we know about USF’s event this year.

Fallout

The first announcement of the year is usually the most exciting, and this year was certainly no exception. Fallout was an incredibly popular video game franchise for decades before becoming a hit streaming series (available with a Prime Video subscription). Now, the Fallout series has inspired an HHN house, and though it isn’t necessarily viewed as a straightforward horror franchise, the post-apocalypse certainly has its moments of gnarly gore and freaky characters. No matter how scary it is, fans of the franchise will be excited to visit the Wasteland.

Jason Un1v3rse

Horror movie slashers are a staple of Halloween Horror Nights, and it’s rare that we don’t have a year without the likes of Leatherface or Michael Myers. This year (on Friday the 13th, 2025, no less) the company revealed that Jason Voorhees would be making his return to HHN. Jason Universe, or Jason Un1v3rse as it’s beings stylized, will take guests to Camp Crystal Lake, where rather than simply seeing a single Jason story unfold, we’ll get some of the best moments from the entire Friday the 13th franchise.

Five Nights At Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a franchise that fans have wanted to see at Halloween Horror Nights for a long time, and with the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 movie hitting theaters this Halloween season, now is as good a time as any. That said, the info on just how FNAF is being brought to HHN is a little unclear. It isn’t currently listed as a traditional house, and the official word from UDX simply says that the franchise will appear in some new way.

Rumored Universal Studios Florida Houses

While only a couple of the official HHN houses have been confirmed, we know there will be many more, and there are always rumors about what is to come. Two of the more interesting rumors this year are that we could actually see an HHN house inspired by WWE, which, considering the long-running relationship between WWE and Universal, maybe isn’t that shocking. Another exciting rumor is that we could finally see a house dedicated to the most popular, and disturbing, modern horror franchise, Terrifier.

Confirmed Universal Studios Hollywood Houses

Universal Studios Hollywood isn’t as big as the park in Florida, so its HHN event doesn’t quite measure up. That said, USH traditionally gets eight houses, with several exclusive to the California park to make up for the smaller number. On top of that, this is the only place to get the Terror Tram which is always a highlight. Here’s what we know about HHN at USH in 2025.

Fallout

Fallout is traditionally set on the West Coast, so it’s only right that the Fallout HHN house has a home in California as well as Florida. The story of Lucy McLean and the Ghoul will be highlighted here, along with all the RAD roaches and Deathclaws the Wasteland has to offer.

Jason Un1v3rse

Jason Voorhees will terrorize campers on both coasts when the Jason Universe HHN house opens at Universal Hollywood. It will be interesting to see how similar the two houses are. Even when HHN places the same house at both parks, they aren’t always exact replicas. Back when The Last of Us came to HHN, it was felt by many that the Hollywood version was noticeably better than Florida's. And since Jason Universe will be pulling from the entire Friday the 13th franchise, it’s at least possible that each house could get full set pieces from entirely different movies.

Five Nights At Freddy’s

One assumes that whatever still-mysterious thing is happening with Five Nights at Freddy’s at Universal Studios Florida is also happening at Universal Studios Hollywood, since the IP has been announced for both parks. While that’s certainly likely, it’s also possible that we’ll get entirely different adaptations of the franchise on each coast. We’ll have to wait and see.

Terror Tram

Of all the HHN activities at Universal Studios Hollywood, the one that no other park, including other Universal parks, can ever hope to imitate is the Terror Tram. This is where the iconic Universal Studios Backlot Tour is transformed into a horror experience. We know the Terror Tram will be back, but its theme this year is still a mystery. Last year saw multiple Blumhouse IPs come together, and the current rumor is we could get an updated version of that idea.

Rumored Universal Studios Hollywood Houses

Rumors for Universal Studios Hollywood include both of the big licensed IPs, also rumored for Florida, WWE, and Terrifier. In addition, we could see two interesting original houses. One could take the form of a new Monsruos house, which would make sense considering just how popular that original concept has been for the last two years. It’s also suggested we could see the return of Scarecrow: The Reaping, which is interesting because that house will also appear in the brand new Universal Horror Unleased location in Las Vegas, which will open just weeks before HHN gets started.

There's a lot more left to be revealed for Halloween Horror Nights in 2025, so be sure to check back in here as more details emerge from the darkness.