Chicago Fire Video Introduces The New Series Regular Through The Art Of Dance, But Now I Have New Questions About Stella Kidd's Pregnancy

The end of summer hiatus is in sight for the three One Chicago shows on NBC, but fans can't count on seeing Chicago Fire back on Wednesday nights just yet in the fall 2025 TV schedule. A fresh behind-the-scenes video shows three returning stars along with the newest series regular dancing to the Law & Order theme song right in front of the trusted Ambo 61. It's a cute look at the set, an introduction to Brandon Larracuente as a newcomer, and a somewhat curious sneak peek at how Stella Kidd will evidently be looking in early Season 14.

Jocelyn Hudon and Hanako Greensmith, both of whom posed for a cute photo with departing star Daniel Kyri when production on Season 14 kicked off, joined Miranda Rae Mayo and Brandon Larracuente for a Fire version of what a pair of Chicago Med stars did with the Law & Order theme. Take a look:

A post shared by One Chicago (@nbconechicago) A photo posted by on

I always get a kick out of when the various Wolf Entertainment TV shows make nods to each other, whether it's via an epic crossover event like what One Chicago delivered earlier this year or, like we have here, one cast dancing to the theme song of one of the other shows. If this grouping also represents the four actors filming together, then apparently there will be a scene with the Ambo 61 paramedics and at least two of the Truck 81 firefighters.

Brandon Larracuente joined the Chicago Fire cast after Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri were cut, with news later breaking that Michael Bradway was out ahead of Season 14 as well. Stella lost three firefighters from Truck over summer hiatus, so at least she's getting one new arrival! But Kidd's status on Truck has also been a bit of a mystery over summer hiatus, and I have new questions after this video.

The Season 13 finale ended on a beautiful scene between Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) that had "everybody behind the monitor" crying, according to the showrunner. Kidd told Severide that she was pregnant, and it was a lovely way to end the season.

Now, unless there are some cliffhanger loose ends to tie off, Chicago Fire usually starts a new season with a time jump of several months to keep up with real time. I've been assuming that the same will happen for Season 14. Doing the math for Stella Kidd learning that she was pregnant in late May, it seemed inevitable that her pregnancy would be showing by early October, so a big question was: how would Fire handle Truck 81 if the lieutenant presumably couldn't be leading the crew into infernos?

(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Considering that Miranda Rae Mayo is geared up in the behind-the-scenes dance video, it seems like a safe bet that she's not filming Stella Kidd five months into her pregnancy, but the paramedics are rocking the short sleeves that are to be expected from episodes set in a Chicago fall. Could Mayo have been filming a flashback to before her character would be showing?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fire doesn't use flashbacks very often. Is this a sign that the show might not be delivering as big of a summer hiatus time jump as usual? Possibly. Or maybe the video was just recorded when the actors were filming the Season 14 premiere, before the usual time jump happens. While it was posted weeks after Daniel Kyri shared his photo with Jocelyn Hudon and Hanako Greensmith back on set, that doesn't mean it was just recently recorded.

I actually have very similar questions about Jessy Schram's pregnant Dr. Hannah Asher over on Chicago Med after the actress also danced to the Law & Order theme for Instagram. Interestingly, the Instagram posts both credit the choreography of the videos to Stephon Vann, so I'm wondering if fans should keep their eyes peeled for a Chicago P.D. dance in the coming days.

For now, you can always revisit the first thirteen seasons of Chicago Fire streaming with a Peacock subscription, as well as every season of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. so far. All three shows will premiere their new seasons on NBC this fall on Wednesday, October 1.