How To Train Your Dragon Includes An Intense Moment That Has Me Hopeful For One Thing In The Sequel

Warning: SPOILERS ahead for the new How to Train Your Dragon and 2014’s How to Train Your Dragon 2!

The live-action remake How to Train Your Dragon has finally arrived to the 2025 release schedule, and it’s a “loving homage” to its 2010 animated predecessor with some extra flourishes thrown in. Like the original How to Train Your Dragon, this new version is rated PG, so it can be enjoyed by the whole family. That said, there was one particularly intense moment in the new How to Train Your Dragon movie that caught my eye, and its mere inclusion has me hopeful that something from How to Train Your Dragon 2 will be improved upon in the already-confirmed remake.

The Intense How To Train Your Dragon Moment I’m Talking About

In the original How to Train Your Dragon, death at the hands of dragons was talked about or implied, but never really shown. The live-action How to Train Your Dragon is the same way… well, almost. The remake goes almost its entire runtime without showing any of the denizens of Berk being eradicated, but when Stoick and his warriors attack the Red Death’s nest, at one point we see the monstrosity step on some of them. I was surprised that happened, as I’m used to seeing a visual like this within the PG-13 confines of something like a Godzilla or King Kong movie.

Maybe I shouldn’t have been shocked by this moment, especially since we don’t see any actual gore and the camera doesn’t linger on those squished fallen. In fact, I’m probably the only person who’s given this any significant thought, but it’s for a good reason! If this How to Train Your Dragon movie was willing to show characters being killed, then maybe this means we can see that happen to the villain in How to Train Your Dragon 2, which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription with the rest of the animated trilogy.

How The Sequel Can Deliver A Similarly Intense Moment

The original incarnation of this sequel leaves the fate of its main antagonist, Dijon Hounsou’s Drago Bludvist, unclear. He was last seen being dragged back to the sea by his Bewliderbeast after it was defeated by Toothless, who became the new alpha dragon. Now, the video game called Dragons Hero Portal did reveal Drago still causing trouble post-How to Train Your Dragon 2. Additionally, here were plans for the unmade graphic novel The Fire Tides to show him dying after another battle with Hiccup and Toothless, this time while controlling a dragon called

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

However, working solely off the canon of the movies and tie-in TV shows and short films, we never learn Drago’s ultimate fate. I’m hoping the live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 doesn’t handle this with the same kind of ambiguity. While I suppose there was a chance that Drago could held onto the Bewilderbeast if it was only underwater for a few moments, it’s more likely he eventually drowned. The remake should confirm this.

I’m not saying we need to see Drago Bludvist thrashing around in the water for his final moments, as that would definitely be too intense for a PG movie. But if we can see warriors stomped by a giant dragon, why not show Drago sinking into the murky depths for a few moments? Or maybe he could instead be tossed off the Bewliderbeast mid-flight, and it’s clear that no one could survive that fall. However it’s done, I want to see Drago’s demise confirmed in a way that doesn’t frighten the younger viewers.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 remake doesn’t come out until June 11, 2027, so it’ll be a long time until I see if this wish of mine comes true. By no means do I want this new film to move into PG-13, but I would like to see this kind of intensity from the first remake be incorporated into the second one through Drago Bludvist’s death.