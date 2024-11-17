I Decided To Rewatch Moana Ahead Of The Sequel, And I Need To Talk About Why Moana Stands Out Among Disney Princesses

So Moana 2 is coming out soon , and in anticipation, I decided to rewatch the first again for the first time in a few years – and I’m starting to realize just how unique and extraordinary Moana truly is among Disney princesses.

Okay, maybe that’s a bad choice of words, but let me explain. The last time I saw Moana was in December 2022, and before that, it was in November 2016 in the theater. I have always loved the movie, and while I haven’t watched it nearly as much as others, I can appreciate every single aspect of it.

But with the arrival of Moana 2, and with a new live-action version in the coming years, I knew that it was time to revisit this Disney gem before we dived into the next film – and Moana truly does stand out among every other Disney princess. I’m about to tell you why.

(Image credit: WDAS)

First Off, The Movie Is Still Just As Amazing As I Remembered

Before I get into Moana in general, let’s talk about the movie – it’s truly unique. I think Moana is one of Disney’s best films and one of their best original movies in years. Strange World was not good. Encanto was fun but nowhere near the levels of Moana, even if I enjoyed it thoroughly, and Wish was… something. It was a movie. That’s all I’ll say.

Moana, however, delivers in every aspect. From the voice-acting to the scenery to the story – you seriously cannot get better than what was given. It astounds me that Moana didn’t nearly reach the same box office as Frozen because, if anything, the film was made even more beautiful.

And I genuinely hope Moana 2 is the same. But let’s get into the actual character we are talking about, Moana.

(Image credit: Disney)

But Let’s Be Honest, Moana Is Truly One Of The Best Disney Heroines – NOT A Princess

Moana is one of the best Disney heroines – not a princess.

The reason I put the princess in the headline is that Disney has basically classified her as that at all the parks, but even Moana herself said she is the daughter of the chief. She’s not a princess, even if Maui made fun of her for it. Either way, she stands out among the most.

She’s still just a teenager – as most Disney princesses tend to be in any Disney Renaissance film or CGI movie or whatever – but what makes Moana different is that she’s so headstrong. She stands by what she believes in and doesn’t care what others say. And I know what you’ll say – other Disney princesses have done that, too. And you’re right, they have.

But Moana feels like she has this sense of responsibility that I think a lot of other Disney princesses lack. I think the only two that really come close to her are either Mulan or Belle, both of whom are very responsible and take on enormous burdens for the sake of their fathers – but for Moana, it’s for the sake of her whole island.

She’s strong, she’s braver than most, and she will tear you to pieces with both her paddle and her mouth. She’s feisty, and that’s the kind of Disney heroine I love.

(Image credit: Disney)

As A Teenager Who Loved Disney, It Was So Refreshing To See Someone That Looked Relatively Like Me

I do not claim to be Polynesian, nor even Hawaiian. I have gone on record saying that I grew up Puerto Rican, and I am so ungodly proud of my culture and my heritage – it’s why I love Coco, one of the best Pixar films .

But I also grew up loving Disney princesses, and it truly felt there was never anyone who looked like me—someone with wavy hair who embraced their features and big brown eyes and who didn’t change for anyone. And then Moana came along, her wavy, curly hair and all, her normal, strong body that made mine feel beautiful too, and that kind smile that felt like one a sister would give you.

I was a teenager when Moana was first released, and I felt all of these feelings for a character who wasn’t even from the same culture as me but had similar features. I could only imagine what it was like for little girls everywhere who felt that for the first time or for the Polynesian girls who watched this movie and thought that she looked like them. That’s a beautiful feeling.

(Image credit: Disney)

She Does Everything For Her People And Is Willing To Give Up Her Dream For A Time For Them

Something else about Moana that makes me realize that she stands above most other Disney princesses or heroines is that she genuinely is willing to give up everything she loves for the sake of others. Plenty of different Disney characters have done that. We could talk about Tiana, who is one of the best role models ever, who gave up time to spend with her friends in order to work in The Princess and the Frog. Or we could talk about Mulan giving up her freedom to fight for her father in the war in Mulan.

All of the ways they show they care are valid, but there is just something about Moana that makes me care for her even more. Her whole life has been the ocean. She has been called to the ocean since she was a literal baby. But when her father tells her that this is her place, this is her home; she is willing to push that to the side to lead her people—especially after she scares herself trying to sail beforehand.

But as she takes over that role and begins to help, and the island starts to die, she faces her fear of going back on the waves after she was nearly drowned and took off to save her people. That takes a tremendous amount of bravery and perseverance, something that very few have.

(Image credit: WDAS)

And Even Then, She Brings Everyone All Together To Sail Again

One of the biggest things Moana does is that she faces an entire generation’s trauma. The whole reason her island didn’t sail anymore is because of what happened to its members. But Moana comes back after restoring the heart and proudly guides her family and her tribe into a new age that their ancestors would be proud of.

Like, what? Moana was sixteen during this – sixteen. What were you doing at sixteen? Definitely not saving an entire tribe.

She was able to bring an entire trade back into their lives, to explore new oceans and more, and that’s something that really can’t be beat.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

That Being Said, I Can't Wait For Moana 2

I really can’t wait for Moana 2. I am cautiously optimistic about it, considering the movie was supposed to be a show before they decided to release it in theaters. However, I still think it’s going to be amazing.

Judging from the trailers and more that I’ve seen – including Moana’s cute new baby sister – I think Moana 2 will be amazing. I don’t know if it’ll be just as good as the first – as sequels are always hard to nail – but I do think it’ll be fun.

We’ll be seeing a heck of a lot more of Moana as one of the best Disney heroines and inspiring young women for years to come.

Now, all I need is a Pua plushie, and I think I’ll be ready for the sequel.