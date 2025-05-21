I Watched Lilo & Stitch For The First Time, And I Really Want To Talk About This One Thing I Wasn't Expecting

There are some movies that you kind of assume you saw. You think surely I saw all of the best Disney movies ? Then you hit play and realized you never watched Lilo & Stitch. I think the reason I never saw the film because I was in my teens when it came out, and it was a movie my youngest sister loved, but not something I thought appealed to me at that age. However, I was sure I watched it eventually.

Watching Lilo & Stitch in 2025 made me realize that I hadn’t seen it before, and that I should probably look into other great Disney movies that I thought I was too old to watch at the time. I am sure there are plenty of great movies I missed because I prejudged them for whatever reason. Lilo & Stitch was a delightful movie that had some details I wasn't expecting.

These details gave the film depth.

Warning Lilo & Stitch spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.



I Wasn't Expecting Stitch's Backstory In Lilo & Stitch

Based on the Lilo & Stitch promotional material, I always assumed that the film was similar to E.T. It was about a cute extraterrestrial creature who ends up on earth and immediately befriends this little girl. I never expected that Stitch is basically a villain created to destroy and cause mayhem. I also assumed he would stumble around on earth trying to adapt to this strange new world. The second part is somewhat true but the film shows Stitch as this highly intelligent creature who ends up on earth but cleverly tries to escape capture and being destroyed.

He has the mental capacity to adapt to the earth's culture but has been so trained to destroy that he rejects anything that doesn’t fit this agenda. I thought Stitch actually being not this pet-like creature initially but becoming that way adds some layers to the film, and it doesn’t just try to copy other great extraterrestrial movies.

This also makes Lilo & Stitch more unique than expected because of how it’s sort of about a creature designed to be a monster becoming a human. We see so many movies that show the darkness of humanity, sweet children films like Lilo & Stitch are necessary to remind children (and adults) of the potential for good even in crazy creatures like Stitch.



This Made His Relationship With Lilo More Special Than Expected

Lilo and Stitch connect because they’re outsiders. Stitch doesn’t connect with people her age because she’s just a little strange to them. Stitch doesn’t fit into his planet because he’s considered an abomination. They’re outsiders who don’t fit in their worlds. Lilo is also an orphan with limited family, and Stitch has no family. He was created.

The film starts with Stitch being antagonistic to Nani and Lilo. He continues to create problems for them and makes it hard for Nani to acquire a job and look like a fit guardian . Eventually, he grows an affection for them.

Lilo & Stitch doesn’t show two people instantly bonding, but Lilo having to work to earn his trust and love. This makes their relationship more special because it kind of reminds me of relationships where someone hasn’t had an easy life and acts out by being mean or lashing out at the person just trying to show them love. I don’t know if the writers thought that deeply about Lilo and Stitch’s dynamic, or just thought it would be funny if he gave her a hard time.

However, I still think it makes their relationship sweet, especially because it’s two outsiders finding someone who may not understand them but is willing to be there anyway.



I Felt A Deeper Connection To The Message Of Family Because Of Stitch's History

Lilo & Stitch is all about a found family. Lilo, Nani, and Stitch become their own unit. The message of “ohana” rings true in this movie because it is really about how Stitch finds his place in the world. Lilo and Nani have had a tough life, especially losing their parents. Nani is doing the best she can to raise Lilo, but not exactly excelling at that job. However, the film kind of argues that Nani may not be the most stable parent for Lilo, but she’s her family. She’s also what Lilo needs.

Stitch fights the idea of family all throughout the movie, but he eventually falls in love with being a part of one. He needs them just as much as Nani and Lilo need each other. It becomes a film about an unconventional family that, despite everything, makes it work. Being together is what matters the most. That’s a very inspirational message, and often a common one in the best family films. Family doesn’t always have to be blood either. It’s that love that defines it.



Lilo & Stitch, To Me, Is A Love Letter To Outsiders

I think what stood out to me the most about this Disney classic is that Lilo and Stitch have not had a great time in their worlds. However, they find comfort and new identities with each other. They may not work for people who exist outside their worlds, but they work for each other. Lilo and Stitch are both interesting characters because of their outsider status.

Lilo isn’t what people would consider a typical little girl but that’s also why she has traits like charisma, kindness, bravery, and a zest for life and learning. She is so great because she doesn’t fit the mold. By the end of Lilo & Stitch, it’s Stitch’s dangerous and destructive habits that become his strengths. It’s what people hated and judged about him that he turned into a positive. The outsider love letter shows that what makes someone or something different is also what makes them amazing and special. It encourages people (especially little children) not to be afraid to be different.



I Thought The Movie Was Cute, But Deeper Than I Was Expecting, And That Makes It An Underrated Disney Movie To Me

Lilo & Stitch, like many Disney movies, is very fun, but has some deeper meanings and lessons for children. I think it being about a creature designed for destruction, learning how to love is a powerful message. It shows that even things that are made to be unlovable can be loved. Nothing is too damaged, destructive, or broken to give and receive love.

The film has many messages, but that one in particular resonated with me. Sometimes, people feel like Stitch, that they are not designed for love. However, sometimes, you find the people who will teach you how to love and love you because of or despite your flaws.

Lilo & Stitch is really a Disney film I think everyone should at least watch once, maybe both the animated and the live action version.