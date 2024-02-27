Moana 2: Everything We Know About The Upcoming Disney Movie

Are you ready to return to the ocean? Because the lead of Moana 2 certainly is – it's coming to theaters soon, and this is what we know about it.

When it comes to some of the most iconic movies that Disney has released over the 2010s, I'm sure there are plenty that people first think of. It could be the whole Tangled vs. Frozen battle on which one is better, or maybe you think of Frozen II, or Big Hero 6; maybe their live-action Disney remakes of famous films – but for me, I always think of Moana.

The movie came out in my first year of college. I distinctly remember seeing it in the movie theater and falling in love with the animation, the music, and everything else beautiful. I loved the film, but I could never have fathomed that a sequel would come and make my life that much better.

But here we are, nearly eight years later, and Moana 2 is confirmed. But what else are we expecting from this new film? And who is going to star in it? Here is what we know so far.

Get ready, Disney fans, because Moana 2 is releasing on November 27th, 2024.

That's right, you read that correctly – this surprise new film is dropping at the end of the year as part of the 2024 movie schedule . This wasn't announced years in advance. This was confirmed in 2024, if you can believe it.

This was one of the biggest surprises, because Disney usually announces these films and releases them years later. Zootopia 2, Frozen 3, and Toy Story 5 were confirmed in 2023 with release dates for years after, but for Moana 2, it's practically here.

There's a reason why – but we'll get into that briefly.

Some people are even calling this the new Barbenheimer , but for musical lovers, as Moana 2 releases on the same day as Wicked: Part 1 – I guess I will be at the theater for a long time that day.

Check Out The First Look For Moana 2

If you're interested in Moana 2, there's already a first look at the film. While not much is shown, it features Moana on the beach, blowing into a shell, and a familiar soundtrack in the background. Why am I already getting emotional?

Auli'i Cravalho And Dwayne Johnson Are Reprising Their Roles

If you were concerned about the main stars of the film not coming back for Moana 2, we know that both Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson will return for the sequel. Johnson talked about the upcoming movie on his Twitter account, simply promoting the trailer and saying that the film will be released in 2024.

Cravalho did a little more and posted about it to her Instagram page, sharing a funny video about her friends finding out about Moana 2 before she got the chance to tell them, confirming her involvement in the sequel:

Truthfully, seeing that these two will come back is some of the best news I could imagine.

Both Johnson and Cravalho have had incredible careers over the last eight years after their time voicing both Maui and Moana, the two main protagonists of the first film.

Johnson has continued to grow his box office presence and appear in major blockbusters, such as the Jumanji films, Fast X, Jungle Cruise, and more, and even in the record-breaking Netflix film Red Notice.

Cravalho had a starring role in the TV series The Power and in another TV show called Rise. She also appeared in the Mean Girls cast in 2024, where she got to show off her singing prowess.

Moana 2 Will Follow Moana On Another Wayfinding Sea Adventure

Moana 2's plot has been kept under wraps for some time, but we do have an idea of the premise.

From the official logline, we know that Moana 2 will follow Moana on another exciting sea story. When she receives a call from her wayfinding ancestors, she has to sail across the seas of Oceania for a dangerous adventure, one that she's never experienced before.

What precisely does this mean? I'm not even sure. But at this point, I'm excited to see what else could happen on these crazy adventures.

Moana 2 Was Going To Be A Series But Was Reworked Into A Movie

At this point, I know you're probably wondering how the heck something like Moana 2 was kept under wraps.

That's because it wasn't – the idea of Moana 2 technically already existed as a TV show before it was reworked into a movie, according to Variety .

The Moana TV show has long been confirmed and in the works for some time, but according to Bob Iger, Disney was impressed with what they saw when the series was modified into a movie, and believed it "deserved a release."

So, technically, Moana 2 has always been in the works – they just decided to shift gears a little. This is a bit concerning, considering the track record of TV shows being turned into movies for Disney hasn't been the best. Still, I have faith, since the original stars are involved, and it's getting a theatrical release, unlike many other Disney sequels.

Dave Derrick Jr. Is Directing

Disney confirmed that Dave Derrick Jr. directed Moana 2. Derrick Jr. has worked in the art department on several other Disney films, such as Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, and the first Moana, but his directorial debut will be for this sequel.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Not Involved In Moana 2 – But Mark Mancina Is

The last thing we know about Moana 2 is that the composer of the songs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will not be back for the sequel. You might know his name from the original Hamilton cast and as the man behind many famous movie soundtracks now, such as Encanto, In the Heights (which he created for musical theater), and of course, the original Moana.

It's been confirmed that Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear would write music for the film, two Grammy-winning artists – which isn't a bad thing at all; it's just a shame Miranda won't return for what was arguably his best soundtrack for Disney, so far (in my opinion).

However, we know that the score composer, Mark Mancina, will return, so you can at least expect the score to offer the same experience.