I Don't Think Enough People Talk About Ben Stiller As A Director, And I Think That Should Change

Not too long ago, I wrote about one of my father’s and my father-in-law’s favorite movies, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and it was directed by the one and only Ben Stiller.

However, I feel like even though Stiller has a rock solid filmography when it comes to movies that he’s directed, a vast majority of people still think of him as the fashion model, Derek Zoolander (Which he also directed), or as the bumbling lead in the Meet the Parents series (which we’re getting a fourth movie soon starring Ariana Grande, by the way).

But, like other prominent actors/directors, such as Clint Eastwood, Robert Redford, and Jodie Foster, I think we need to celebrate Ben Stiller’s directing career as well, since I don’t think nearly enough people talk about it.

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(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

First Off, His Directorial Debut, Reality Bites, Still Resonates With Gen X

There are a select few directors who make a great, career-defining movie on their first try, and then there are directors who make good, fairly competent movies on their first attempt, and 1994’s Reality Bites fits somewhere closer to the latter. However, this is coming from a Millennial. When Reality Bites came out, I was only 11 years old, and so I didn’t even see it when it first debuted.

Do you know who did, though? My Gen-X, older sister, and this is a movie that’s a lot more catered to people like her than it is to people like me. For Generation X, Reality Bites has become a bit of a cult movie that resonates with them, and I can see why.

Starring Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Janeane Garofalo (Does it get more ‘90s than her?), and Ben Stiller, Reality Bites is about an aspiring documentarian (Ryder) who’s just trying to get her name out there and forge relationships, namely with Ethan Hawke, who plays a guitarist. It’s all about struggling after college to make a way for yourself, and it certainly feels like a time capsule.

That said, it’s important that it DOES feel like a time capsule - one that perfectly encapsulates the anxieties and struggles of being a recent adult in the ‘90s. It may not entirely speak to me, but for a certain demographic, this feels like it was specifically made for them, and it was Stiller’s directorial debut. A generational cult classic? Quite the start.

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You Want Silly Movies? Check. You Want Dark Comedies? Check Again.

I mentioned earlier that Stiller directed Zoolander (both movies) and that's about as silly as it gets. And, when it comes to early 2000s films, I think a lot of people will tell you that the first Zoolander is an important comedy for just how absurd it is. Honestly, when I think of early 2000s comedies, Zoolander is right up there with movies like Wedding Crashers, Old School, and Dodgeball, when it comes to overall silly comedies.

However, the first Ben Stiller-directed movie that I ever saw wasn't Reality Bites, but rather, a pitch-black dark comedy starring Jim Carrey. Now, Jim Carrey WAS my childhood, and I watched him in pretty much everything back in the ‘90s. Carrey was always an expert in playing weirdos, and that's what I was accustomed to seeing whenever my dad would take me to see Jim Carrey movies.

But, by 1996, I was 13-years-old and could see PG-13 movies on my own, which is just what I did when I saw that year's Jim Carrey movie, The Cable Guy. That said, The Cable Guy wasn't like other Carrey films, as he wasn't just weird in this one. He was creepy!

In this story, Carrey plays an obsessive cableman just looking for a friend. His idea of “friendship” verges on being an outright stalker, and Carrey is funny, but also genuinely unsettling. Plus, the crazy thing is, the same guy who developed the “Blue Steel” face in Zoolander is also the same guy who made Carrey creepily sing “Somebody to Love” by Jefferson Airplane. Now that's what I call directorial range!

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Plus, I Don't Think It Should Be Understated Just What A Risk-Taking Movie Tropic Thunder Actually Was

People are always talking about “movies that could never be made today” (though the recent Scary Movie's whole schtick was about being as politically incorrect as possible…and audiences approved). Do you know one movie that I genuinely do think was pretty audacious upon its release? 2008’s Tropic Thunder, which was Stiller's fourth directorial effort.

The story of actors filming a war movie who are actually dropped off into a real war zone, Tropic Thunder is absurd to the nth degree, but also has a genuine, IDGAF, punk rock attitude that is wholly unique and impressive for its time, and still today, really.

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