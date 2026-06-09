Critics Weren’t Happy With Scary Movie, But Rotten Tomatoes Audiences Don’t Agree: ‘The World Needed This’
Reviews don't always speak for everyone.
The Wayans Brothers are officially back in Scary Movie business after being “stripped” of their franchise following the 2001 sequel. Scary Movie 6 hit the 2026 movie schedule last weekend, bringing back not just Marlon and Shawn Wayans, but Regina Hall and Anna Faris as well. It was well-received, too, taking the No. 1 spot at the weekend box office. This success came despite negative reviews, and Rotten Tomatoes shows just how much audiences disagreed with the critics.
The disparity between critics and moviegoers is apparent when you look at the Rotten Tomatoes scores — 24% on the Tomatometer vs. 68% on the Popcornmeter. The reviews pointed to outdated humor, tired weed references and the lampooning of several movies with “okay-ish” jokes and gags that fell “flat.” RT’s audience comments, however, show that the humor was a hit with much of the ticket-buying crowd, as they said:
- I laughed so much my stomach hurt, it was nonstop laughing from the start to the end credits. – Liz
- This is by far the hardest that I’ve laughed at a movie in a very long time. – Berto
- LOVED IT! LOVED IT! LOVED IT! FOR THE FANS. THEY DID NOT FAIL! WAYANS FOR LIFE! – Xavier B
- it's like the scary movie franchise is back in top form having brought the Wayans family back into the mix! I can't remember the last time I [laughed] so hard so constantly through a movie! bring your tissues because [there] absolutely will be tears of laughter! – Antonio
- If you are a fan of Comedy especially Waynes Bro brand of comedy you will love it. Not for the overly sensitive. – Sal
That last comment is a big one, because you can tell from Scary Movie’s trailer that you shouldn’t go into this movie expecting to not feel personally attacked by one thing or another. Honestly, anyone familiar with the Wayans Brothers’ comedy should know that anyway.
In fact, being able to laugh at ourselves in the politically charged climate that we live in is exactly what some audience members liked most about Scary Movie. More reactions included:
- The world needed this. – Devoid
- What we need in 2026!!!!!! Most of the movie had me crying tears of joy 😂 it’s good to see this humor when the world is so chaotic. This movie will make you laugh at yourself! So glad the OG cast came back as well! – Logan
- Loved every minute. Stayed true to the OG Scary Movies and made fun of so much. In this day and age we all need to lighten up and laugh more. – Erik S
The critics may have the platform to give their opinions, but moviegoers speak with their money, and they spoke loud and clear this weekend, giving Scary Movie the best three-day opening of any film in the franchise with $55 million.
This continued a trend of success for the horror movie genre after the low-budget YouTuber-helmed hits Backrooms and Obsession stole headlines from big studio releases like Star Wars’ The Mandalorian and Grogu and Masters of the Universe.
Will Scary Movie be able to maintain its audience in coming weeks? Will the positive word-of-mouth advertising attract new and repeat viewers? We won’t have to wait long to find out.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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