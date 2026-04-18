Ben Stiller Dropped Two Focked Up Opinions To An Ariana Grande Fan Who'd Never Seen Meet The Parents

One of the exciting 2026 movie releases coming out down the line is Focker-In-Law, which is the fourth movie to come out of the Meet The Parents movies after wrapping production back in the fall. Since it stars Ariana Grande as the son of Greg Focker’s girlfriend, some fans of the singer/actress are apparently learning about the comedy movies for the first time, and Stiller inserted himself into the online discourse.

We’ve known that Ben Stiller and Robert de Niro would be reuniting 15 years later for Focker-In-Law for some time now, but this week the first trailer for the movie was released. So naturally a lot more people are talking about the upcoming sequel. Check out what one Twitter user said about the Meet The Parents movies:

Yall I did not watch the first 3 movies (and I don’t want to watch it either) but I want to watch the 4th one. Will I lose major plot? pic.twitter.com/SNSMGrqEWAApril 16, 2026

One fan of Ariana Grande took to the internet to ask whether she should watch the previous three movies before checking out Focker-In-Law this holiday season. Funny enough, Stiller saw the comment and responded like this:

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No! But I stand by the first two

A user called @pearlmuffins was looking for some feedback about the Meet The Parents movies, but I bet she wasn’t expecting the star of all four movies to comment on the subject. Ben Stiller suggested that she doesn’t have to have seen the other movies (Meet The Parents, Meet The Fockers and Little Fockers) to enjoy the upcoming one, but threw out his support for two out of three of the films. I guess he’s aware (and fine to admit) the third movie didn’t turn out very well – and it does have a 34 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes to underline it.

When someone asked Stiller about why he dunked on Little Fockers, he dropped yet another tweet in response. Check out the other exchange:

@SEANMX_7 on X : "So what went wrong with Little Fockers? You worked on it."

: Ben Stiller: "We always try. Fully."

Not all the Meet The Parents may not have been hits, but Ben Stiller sounds pretty stoked for Focker-In-Law. The actor has said that the idea to return to the comedy franchise came from realizing he was the same age De Niro was when they made the first movie. Check out the Focker-In-Law trailer below:

Focker-In-Law | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

How fun does this look? Following Ariana Grande showing promise for her humor on SNL and the Wicked movies she’s playing the daughter-in-law-to-be of Greg Focker. Funny enough, this time around De Niro’s Jack Byrnes and Grande’s Olivia have a positive relationship and Stiller’s Greg is the one who’s not on board with his son (Superman’s Skyler Gisondo) marrying her.

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We can’t wait to see how it stacks up with the Meet The Parents movies. Focker-In-Law is heading to theaters on November 25.