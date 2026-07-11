I Had Four Hours To Burn, So I Rewatched Zack Snyder's Justice League, And I Again Owe An Apology

Flashback to 2021, and you couldn't find a bigger hater of the Snyderverse than me. Hell, I even danced on its grave when we received word that it was finally over.

However, flash-forward (DC pun not intended) to 2026, and I've actually come around on the failed DCEU. Maybe it's because I wasn't in love with James Gunn's Superman, or perhaps it’s because I have no interest whatsoever in Supergirl (and apparently, I'm not alone), but I've been giving Zack Snyder's DC movies another chance recently, and oh, man. I think I owe Zack Snyder yet ANOTHER apology.

You see, I already apologized for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and after rewatching the four hour long Zack Snyder's Justice League, I have to apologize again, because this movie is amazing. Here's why.

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I Originally Thought This Movie Was Way Too Long. But Now, It Feels Just Right When It Comes To Pacing

You want to know what's crazy? Not too long ago, I rewatched Joss Whedon's version of Justice League, which is only two hours long, and it's so bad that it actually feels LONGER than Snyder's version, which is literally double the runtime. I think this is because Whedon's Justice League feels aimless and dull, whereas Snyder's version has direction and vision. And look, no offense to Whedon, as he was given the impossible task of reshooting aspects of Snyder's movie into something feasible for the big screen, but his version just does not work.

However, after rewatching Zack Snyder's Justice League, I am in awe at how he was able to take all of these characters and still have it all make sense. For example, in his version, Batman and Wonder Woman's quest to assemble a team really feels cohesive and organic, whereas in Whedon’s version, it all feels like a hurried mess, which is strange because it also feels plodding.

We get more backstory for all of the characters in Snyder’s version, as well as a true villain in Darkseid, who I'll get into later. Snyder's version is also (surprise, surprise) way darker in tone than Whedon's version, which is also something I now appreciate over the more upbeat Superman from James Gunn.

Honestly, it's really weird that all of the things that I once hated about the Snyderverse – the overseriousness, the darker tone, etc – I now view as pluses. However, I think there's one reason in particular why I love this movie now.