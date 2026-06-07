Fans Are Calling Out Famous Movies They Think Are Boring, And One Director Keeps Coming Up

Plenty of movie fans surely have at least one acclaimed film they privately think is a chore. There are probably one or two that have already come and gone on the 2026 movie schedule. Maybe it won awards. Maybe Letterboxd has treated it like a sacred relic. But, once the lights go down, your brain quietly starts packing a suitcase and looking for the exit. Well, fans are calling out the movies they perceive as being boring, and one director keeps coming up.

Over on the Letterboxd subreddit, users asked which movie best captures the feeling of forcing yourself through “one of the most gut-wrenchingly boring movies ever. The thread drew thousands of reactions and covered everything from slow-burning sci-fi to experimental horror movies to movies that don't fit nicely in any genre, but one name kept coming up again and again: Wes Anderson. One of the most-upvoted responses summed up the Anderson divide pretty neatly. A fan with the username u/ReeNixon commented:

I like screenshots from Wes Anderson movies more than i like actually watching Wes Anderson movies.

Ouch. That is a brutal little dagger, but also a pretty clear explanation of why the filmmaker is so polarizing. Wes Anderson’s best movies are gorgeous to look at. The frames are symmetrical, the colors are carefully arranged, and the costumes feel like museum dioramas with trust funds. For some viewers, though, that visual precision can feel more rewarding as an image than as a full movie.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

Wes Anderson Became The Thread’s Favorite Target

Wes Anderson quickly became one of the threads favorite punching bags. Here are some of the standout responses:

cmatthews11: “This makes me want to jump in and defend him, but honestly, I get it. When it comes to the French Dispatch I absolutely agree though.”

“This makes me want to jump in and defend him, but honestly, I get it. When it comes to the French Dispatch I absolutely agree though.” were_only_human: “As a huge Wes Anderson fan, I 100% understand when people aren't.”

“As a huge Wes Anderson fan, I 100% understand when people aren't.” were_only_human: “I loved French Dispatch and Isle of Dogs, and I did NOT enjoy Asteroid City.”

“I loved French Dispatch and Isle of Dogs, and I did NOT enjoy Asteroid City.” Pulsewavemodulator: “This wasn’t the case for his early films.”

“This wasn’t the case for his early films.” duaneap: “Moonrise Kingdom and Grand Budapest Hotel are an absolute hoot.”

“Moonrise Kingdom and Grand Budapest Hotel are an absolute hoot.” Amator: “In his later work, I feel like the humanity is lacking and it becomes more of a showcase of spectacle and contrived situations.”

“In his later work, I feel like the humanity is lacking and it becomes more of a showcase of spectacle and contrived situations.” HOWDEHPARDNER: “Royal Tenenbaums is my favourite of his too. Such weighty themes and characters. His recent work is way too farcical in comparison.”

“Royal Tenenbaums is my favourite of his too. Such weighty themes and characters. His recent work is way too farcical in comparison.” tomb-crawler: “Owen Wilson co-wrote his first three movies IIRC. It balanced them out a bit IMO.”

The thread did not turn into a pure Anderson pile-on. A lot of fans jumped in to defend him, or at least to draw lines between different eras of his work. One commenter, u/Hot_Phone_7274, said:

I really loved the grand Budapest hotel and fantastic mr fox, but as much as I’ve tried to enjoy his other work I’ve consistently found it to be too focused on delivering his signature style and not focused enough on having an engaging plot.

Another argued that the director’s recent films feel like someone “doing” Anderson, rather than Anderson himself. u/huey_booey added:

Frankly, Wes Anderson's movies in the 2020s feel more like parodies of his own movies.

That seemed to be the most common criticism. People were not necessarily saying Anderson has no talent, but rather that his style can become so dominant that the movie starts to feel sealed in glass. For fans, that artificiality is the whole point. For everyone else, it can feel like watching an exquisitely designed dollhouse.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There were plenty of more specific debates, too. The French Dispatch came up as one that even some Anderson defenders understood losing patience with, while Asteroid City was mentioned as a recent example that did not work for everyone. u/LueSputhole94 wrote:

I consider Grand Budapest his best film, with Darjeeling Limited a close second. He definitely hit his stride the middle of his career then jumped the shark a bit with Asteroid City

On the other hand, The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore, Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Grand Budapest Hotel all had defenders arguing that Anderson’s earlier or middle-period movies had more emotional weight.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Other Acclaimed Movies Also Took Some Hits

Anderson was not alone in the boredom confessional booth. Several other sacred-cow titles came up, including Solaris, Stalker, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Tree of Life, The Irishman, Synecdoche, New York, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and the test-your-patience experimental horror flick Skinamarink. The Skinamarink responses were especially interesting because several commenters seemed to agree it was boring while also admitting it stuck with them more afterward than a lot of new horror movies.

That is probably the cleanest defense of a divisive slow movie: maybe it does not entertain you in the moment, but it keeps crawling around your skull later. The 2001 discussion followed a similar pattern. Some viewers called it visually stunning but difficult to sit through because of its slow pacing and limited traditional character work. That is basically the eternal fight, not just around 2001, but also around most of Stanley Kubrick’s best films.

Anderson’s repeated presence on the "boring list" says something about his place in modern film culture. His work is instantly recognizable, deeply beloved and, yes, extremely easy to parody. That combination makes him a perfect target whenever people start talking about acclaimed movies they just cannot connect with.