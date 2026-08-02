I’m Cracking Up Over Tom Holland’s Take On How He Would’ve Played Timothée Chalamet’s Dune Role

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Somewhere in the multiverse, Paul Atreides just tripped over a sandworm.

Timothée Chalamet, with shaved eyes and blue eyes, in Dune: Part 3 (2026); Tom Holland&#039;s Peter Parker, with a masked rolled up to reveal his face, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026).
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, Marvel Studio)