Whoa, Robert Downey Jr. Is Returning To The MCU For The Next Two Avengers Movies, But It Won't Be As Iron Man

When Marvel Studios takes over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, you know something big is going to drop. And wow, did it! Robert Downey Jr. took the stage with the Russo Brothers to announce that he would return to the MCU, but no, he won't be back as Tony Stark, because this is the Multiverse Saga.

RDJ will be back for two upcoming Marvel movies as none other than Doctor Doom for the next two Avengers films, now titled Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Check out the moment Downey took the stage:

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend) A photo posted by on

The Russos -- who were previously rumored to be returning for the Avengers movies earlier this month -- were notably behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame along with Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. While speaking to the crowd, Joe Russo exclaimed "We miss you guys."

The filmmakers took to the Hall H stage alongside a group of people all dressed in Doctor Doom outfits. They revealed Robert Downey Jr. as the lead in a covert manner as the actor secretly walked up with the matching actors in the Doom mask before being let up to the front. RDJ took off his hood and sent the panel a blaze in cheers. Now that's a big Hall H moment.

The Iron Man actor reveled in the applause before saying "New mask. Same task" along with quipping that he likes "playing complicated characters." Doctor Doom is most notably known as a key villain to the Fantastic Four, who will be set up in their own movie next summer with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Doomsday was previously called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but following Jonathan Majors' legal issues, Marvel has pivoted to a new major villain.

Here's the logo for Downey Jr's next MCU outing:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just announced in Hall H: The Russo Brothers return to direct Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Only in theaters May 2026. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/oqnSwWKnYnJuly 28, 2024

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will help wrap up Phase 6, not only with Doomsday, but 2027's Secret Wars, as well. Check out the new logo:

Just announced in Hall H: The Russo Brothers return to direct Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars. Only in theaters May 2027. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/egTQwYaUTdJuly 28, 2024

Downey Jr's Doctor Doom was actually released as a wild rumor last week , but now we know it definitely held more water than we suggested at the time. Just a few days ago, Marvel boss Kevin Feige also spoke to the RDJ rumor while promoting Deadpool and Wolverine by saying “it can be done — if great care is taken”.

The Marvel surprise offers fans a new main villain to look forward to, and our money is on next year’s Fantastic Four teasing the villain reveal for the first time on the big screen. Now that we think about it, it could be rather poetic for Downey’s Iron Man to save the universe in the first saga before destroying it in the Multiverse Saga. Welcome back, RDJ!