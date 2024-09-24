DCU's Supergirl Movie Just Cast Its Villain With Another Actor Who Crushed It On HBO In 2024

One of the most exciting upcoming DC movies for comic book fans such as myself is the adaptation Supergirl: Worman of Tomorrow, which will bring Tom King and Bilquis Evely's space-faring saga to live-action via director Craig Gillespie. We've known for a while that House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock will play the badass heroine, without a clue of who would be facing the Girl of Steel down.

But now we DO know, and while it's coming from Deadline and not the Daily Planet, The Old Guard and Rust and Bone star Matthias Schoenaerts has reportedly been tapped to take on antagonistic duties within this entry from the DCU's Gods and Monsters first chapter. And it's not a character that fans have already seen a slew of other actors bring to the screen.

Superman: Woman of Tomorrow will center on Alcock's character (and Krypto) aiding a young alien girl whose father was killed, which puts them directly in the path of the Krem of the Yellow Hills, a noted "killer of men, women and dogs," per the comic book's first issue. He proves himself to be quite the canny baddie who knows when to pick a fight and when to back away.

It's hard to know at this point how much screenwriter Ana Nogueira's iteration will stick to the source material, but I do kind of hope that the movie utilizes Krem for even more scenes and set pieces for live-action. Between Tom King's time-flux storytelling style and the focus understandably staying with Supergirl, there's room to turn the villain into something even nastier and more intimidating.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Belgian actor has made a name for himself as a star in Hollywood and beyond for his roles in the previously mentioned critical darling Rust and Bone, both the original Loft and its U.S. remake The Loft, The Danish Girl, Red Sparrow, A Hidden Life and, most recently, David O. Russell's Amsterdam. He's also set to return for The Old Guard 2, and will star as St. Peter in Terrence Malick's upcoming biblical epic The Way of the Wind.

But even if none of the above existed, Matthias Schoenaerts proved himself once more in 2024 thanks to HBO's The Regime. Hubert Zubak was legitimately one of the most unhinged characters in all of the 2024 TV lineup so far, consistently proving his undying loyalty and zealotry for Kate Winslet's increasingly paranoid world leader. The show itself was hit or miss with viewers, but his performance (alongside Winslet's) was among the more consistent elements, and showed him capable of playing a character who believably does the wrong things for what's perceived to be the right reasons.

That's some real villain shit right there, so expect him to bring that same energy to Krem and then some.

As fans are probably well aware, Milly Alcock's Kara will be first introduced alongside David Corenswet's Kryptonian in James Gunn's Superman before heading up her own solo adventure. Well not quite solo, since the adaptation will presumably soon be casting Kara's vengeful alien companion Ruthye and a handful of other characters crucial to the A+ comic book miniseries.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to start filming in the final. months of 2024, and will arrive well beyond the 2025 movie schedule with a release date set for June 26, 2026.