I Know I'm The Only One Who Feels This Way, But Batman Forever Is The Worst Batman Movie, And By A Wide Margin

When it comes to ranking the Batman movies, I think most will agree that The Dark Knight is perched firmly at the top.

However, what about the bottom of the list? Well, I think things get a bit trickier there. Sure, I know exactly what Batman movie people want to place at the bottom (and I’ll get to it in a few), but for my money, the worst live-action Batman movie is 1995’s Batman Forever, and by a wide margin.

And, look, I know I’m pretty much the ONLY person who says this, but I have my reasons. Here are just a few.

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Let's Get This One Out The Way First. Yes, I Think Batman Forever Is Worse Than Batman & Robin

When I ranked the Batman movies, I put Batman & Robin at the bottom, but it’s not because I think it’s the worst. No. It’s actually because I’m a man of the people, and I know everybody hates Batman & Robin. But personally, I LOVE it, and I always have (I actually now like Batman v. Superman, which surprises me). Because what people think is its biggest weakness–that it’s way too silly–I think is its biggest strength, since Batman & Robin always has its tongue firmly in its cheek, right down to Clooney’s silly performance.

Which is the thing, really, because Batman Forever doesn’t entirely commit to being camp like its follow-up. Directed by Joel Schumacher after two successfully dark Tim Burton Batman movies, Batman Forever often walks the line between something that wants to be taken seriously and something that’s incredibly goofy, and this mishmash kind of throws it off for me.

I think it also might be because Val Kilmer commits to being an amazing Batman, which actually works AGAINST this movie, which I’ll get into next.

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Val Kilmer Is A Great Batman In A Bad Batman Movie

I know some people think Val Kilmer isn’t at his best in this movie when compared to other Batmen, but I think Kilmer does a good job of playing both Bruce Wayne and Batman, which is never an easy task.

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As Wayne, he’s charming, and as Batman, he doesn’t brood like Bale’s or Pattinson’s versions, nor is he a tired bruiser like Ben Affleck. Instead, he’s actually more similar to the quieter (but somehow more lethal) Michael Keaton, but slightly modified to fit this movie's more colorful tone. And, I don’t think that should be understated. Val Kilmer is just a tad beneath Keaton for me.

That works against him since the playful tone is dialed up to a million, what with Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey hamming it up, and it just throws the whole thing off since Batman sometimes seems like he’s in a different movie. Oh, and speaking of Jim Carrey…

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I Agree With Tommy Lee Jones. I Can't Sanction Jim Carrey's Buffoonery

Jim Carrey–who was my childhood–has a really funny story about a time he went up to Tommy Lee Jones outside of work, and Jones told him that he couldn’t “sanction” his “buffoonery.” And honestly, when it comes to Carrey’s performance as The Riddler, I’m with Jones on this one.

Now, don’t get me wrong. Tommy Lee Jones singing “Trick or treat” at Wayne Manor beside Carrey is ludicrous to the nth degree, but I really do feel like Carrey goes WAY over the top (even more than usual for the ‘90s) in this movie. It really makes me kind of despise his character.

And, I’m talking about despising him just as much as I despise Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad. That’s how much I loathe Jim Carrey’s manic performance in this movie. Even as a kid, I just found it so annoying.