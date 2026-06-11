I'm So Bummed About Colin Farrell's Update On Penguin In The Batman: Part II

While DC co-CEO James Gunn's new shared universe is still in its infancy, there are DC projects set outside of it. Namely Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise, which is currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription. Its long-awaited sequel, Part II, is finally in production, with fans eager for any information about the upcoming DC movie. Unfortunately, Colin Farrell's recent comments about his next appearance as The Penguin are seriously bumming me out.

What we know about The Batman: Part II is extremely limited, with fans left wondering about its plot, villain, and more. And while Farrell is set to reprise his role as The Penguin, he recently offered some disappointing news about the size of his role. As the actor said in a conversation with ScreenRant:

I just think Matt Reeves is brilliant and he wrote, not only tonally, a really kind of dark and at times terrifying piece, and not only psychologically weighty and nuanced, but really feeling. I’m only in two scenes, which is great because it means I can enjoy the rest of the film.

Two scenes?! While Farrell is hyping up what Reeves and company have in store for The Batman's sequel, I can't believe that we'll be seeing so little of Oswald Cobblepot. Especially considering that his TV show The Penguin is what reignited my interest in that burgeoning franchise. I need more than just a few appearances by Farrell's iconic villain!

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The Penguin's finale teased another showdown with The Dark Knight, who was noticeably absent throughout the spinoff. It's unclear if we'll ever get a second season, but his role in The Batman: Part II was still an exciting prospect. Alas, it looks like he won't have very much screen time when that title hits theaters in 2027.

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Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order will recall how Colin Farrell helped to bring attention to The Batman, namely because he was so unrecognizable as The Penguin. He crushed it in that role, which is no doubt why a TV spinoff came his way. So the fact that he'll seemingly be so underused in Part II is baffling and honestly disappointing. Seriously, I love this version of the famous Batman villain.

It's possible that Penguin's two scenes will have a huge impact in The Batman's sequel, but I maintain that his role being so small is a misstep. I'll still be seeing it in theaters, but I'm feeling skeptical.

All will be revealed when The Batman: Part II hits theaters on October 1st, 2027. Since it's not part of the 2026 movie release list, fans are going to have to be patient while waiting for more news.