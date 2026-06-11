I'm So Bummed About Colin Farrell's Update On Penguin In The Batman: Part II
Say it ain't so.
While DC co-CEO James Gunn's new shared universe is still in its infancy, there are DC projects set outside of it. Namely Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise, which is currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription. Its long-awaited sequel, Part II, is finally in production, with fans eager for any information about the upcoming DC movie. Unfortunately, Colin Farrell's recent comments about his next appearance as The Penguin are seriously bumming me out.
What we know about The Batman: Part II is extremely limited, with fans left wondering about its plot, villain, and more. And while Farrell is set to reprise his role as The Penguin, he recently offered some disappointing news about the size of his role. As the actor said in a conversation with ScreenRant:
Two scenes?! While Farrell is hyping up what Reeves and company have in store for The Batman's sequel, I can't believe that we'll be seeing so little of Oswald Cobblepot. Especially considering that his TV show The Penguin is what reignited my interest in that burgeoning franchise. I need more than just a few appearances by Farrell's iconic villain!
The Penguin's finale teased another showdown with The Dark Knight, who was noticeably absent throughout the spinoff. It's unclear if we'll ever get a second season, but his role in The Batman: Part II was still an exciting prospect. Alas, it looks like he won't have very much screen time when that title hits theaters in 2027.
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Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order will recall how Colin Farrell helped to bring attention to The Batman, namely because he was so unrecognizable as The Penguin. He crushed it in that role, which is no doubt why a TV spinoff came his way. So the fact that he'll seemingly be so underused in Part II is baffling and honestly disappointing. Seriously, I love this version of the famous Batman villain.
It's possible that Penguin's two scenes will have a huge impact in The Batman's sequel, but I maintain that his role being so small is a misstep. I'll still be seeing it in theaters, but I'm feeling skeptical.
All will be revealed when The Batman: Part II hits theaters on October 1st, 2027. Since it's not part of the 2026 movie release list, fans are going to have to be patient while waiting for more news.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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