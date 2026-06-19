There Hasn't Been A Great Robin Hood Movie In Almost A Century, And A24 Couldn't Break That Curse

Let me just say, from the start, that I appreciate what The Death of Robin Hood is going for. The latest A24 release from writer and director Michael Sarnoski is a bold take on the legendary figure, going to places never gone before in the many retellings of the outlaw folk hero. That said, as much as I believed this could be the first truly great Robin Hood movie since the Errol Flynn classic from 1938, it didn’t work for me. And yes, I'm aware there have been other versions that people love, but I don’t.

(Image credit: A24)

Making Robin Hood An Anti-Hero Wasn’t What I Wanted

It might even be a stretch to call this version of Robin Hood (played by Hugh Jackman) an anti-hero. He may just be a straight villain. Either way, I don’t like it. Going back to the 1938 version, Robin is the ultimate hero. Sure, it's corny in how over-the-top it is by modern standards. This is the Robin Hood I want to see, though! He’s not complicated in the least; he’s sure in his morals and beliefs, and he’s confident in his abilities. Jackman’s Robin is almost the polar opposite of this.

In The Death of Robin Hood, our “hero” is in a very dark place at the end of his life. And I mean dark place. The film is dark in every way. The muted color palette is gray and moody, and while Jackman’s performance as a tortured outlaw who is struggling to justify his past violent acts is pretty great, there is no redemption. Not really. The dour tone is nothing like the bright, exciting Errol Flynn version. This isn’t a hero I needed to see brought low for his life decisions. I got that in Logan. I want the guy who steals from the rich and is a hero to the poor and gets the girl in the end. I didn’t want another Wolverine.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I’m Not A Big Fan Of Other Versions, Either

I can already hear some people shouting, “What about Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves or Disney’s Robin Hood?” and I hear you, but I’m not a big fan of either of those movies, either. There is also the Robin Hood movie from the '70s starring Sean Connery that I recently discovered. There have been way more bad versions of Robin Hood than good on screen, be it TV or on film, and while those first two might represent the best, they still aren’t all that great. Prince of Thieves is especially frustrating for me.

I loved it when it came out, and I saw it in theaters. However, having re-watched it somewhat recently, I find it extremely dated and super cheesy. Kevin Costner is just too...Costner, in his performance. Yeah, his English accent is a mess, but that’s not what bugs me; it’s more that I really just see Kevin Costner, rather than a legendary character. Plus, it is in the middle of some of the most scenery-chewing performances of the era from Alan Rickman and Michael Wincott as the villains. Then there is that cloying song by Bryan Adams that I hated in 1991, and I still hate in 2026.

It’s hard for me to recommend The Death of Robin Hood, which hits the 2026 movie schedule this weekend, because it’s all just such a bummer.