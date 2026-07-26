My Opinion On The Snyderverse Is Evolving, But One Movie Still Stinks

You know, some people will never admit when they’re wrong, even when it’s just an opinion. But me? I have no problem re-evaluating something, and then changing my mind.

Case in point: The Snyderverse. I once despised it, and was glad to see it gone, but I’ve been rewatching some of the films, and I’ve had a change of heart. For example, I now like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and I’m also now a fan of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. So, I thought I’d rewatch Snyder’s first movie in the defunct DCEU, Man of Steel, which I initially hated, and…

Well, I still don’t like it. I mean, I wouldn’t say that I still “hate” it, but I do still think it’s a good movie. Here's why.

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