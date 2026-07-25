After Seeing Masters Of The Universe, I Have To Ask Why It Was Even Made

When the long-awaited Masters of the Universe live-action movie first hit the 2026 movie schedule, I would say I was moderately excited. I’m a Gen Xer who grew up in the ‘80s, and the original cartoon was appointment viewing when I got home from school every day, so reliving those old glories sounded like it could be fun. I even rewatched the 1987 live-action movie in anticipation.

I had my reservations, because even as a kid, I recognized that the plots of the shows were pretty flimsy. Now I’ve finally caught the movie with my Prime subscription, and I have to ask, why did we need this?

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

The Jokes Were Bad, And He-Man’s Story Was Frustrating

There are two big gripes I have with Masters of the Universe. One, the jokes really didn’t work for me at all. I completely appreciate what the writers (of which there were at least three) and director Travis Knight were trying to do: make the movie fun and cheeky, with a wink the audience acknowledging how silly the whole world of Eternia is, but the jokes didn’t land. The sexual innuendos felt both completely childish AND too adult for the material. I don’t know how they pulled that off, but they did.