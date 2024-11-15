I Just Watched The Remarkable Life of Ibelin, And I Was So Moved By How Role-Playing Games Can Empower People with Disabilities

It’s easy for those who play or watch the best movies based on video games to want to be immersed in that fictional world. Imagine what that must feel like when you live with a physical disability and are faced with severe limitations. It wasn’t until I watched the 2024 Netflix movie The Remarkable Life of Ibelin that I felt so moved to see how role-playing games can empower people with disabilities like they did for Mats Steen.

Ultimate Freedom is Achieved In Virtual Worlds Away From Real-Life Limits

As told in the Netflix documentary through interviews, archival footage, and animated video game reenactments, Norwegian native Mats Steen was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy when he was four. Due to rapid muscle degeneration, Mats was confined to a wheelchair by the time he was 10. With only the use of his fingers, and being required to wear a tube to clear his throat, Mats missed out on typical activities that people his age would do, like playing outdoor sports or hanging out with friends.

Mats' parents became worried when he spent 12 hours a day playing World of Warcraft. It wasn’t until his death at the age of 25 that Mats left his parents a password to his blog where they were introduced to their son’s whole other life within the realm of the online role-playing game. After Mats' parents posted in his blog about their son's passing, they were incredibly surprised to discover all of the friends he made who were quick to express their condolences.

As seen in great movies that take place inside video games , real-world people are fascinated with unleashing their full potential in a realm without limits. That’s what Mats Steen went through by immersing himself into World of Warcraft, adopting the persona of the muscled, Thor-like "Sir Ibelin Redmoore." Without telling anyone that he was physically disabled in the real world, Mats could walk freely around Azeroth and connect with the people around him. No physical ailments can stop him there, allowing him to unlock the full potential he couldn’t achieve outside of the role-playing game.

Mats' Superpowers Were Unlocked Within the Character of Ibelin

In the James Cameron movie Avatar, paraplegic Jake Sully transfers his soul into an Avatar body, where he can walk, run, jump, and perform other maneuvers of strength his physical limitations couldn’t do in real life. A comparison could be made for Mats Steen, where portraying "Ibelin" helped unlock Mats’ own “superpowers.” He could run, fight, explore realms within the game, and take on battles that empowered him, like battling a dragon.

Not only was Mats Steen physically strong in World of Warcraft, but his strength also lay in bridging ties within the role-playing community. For example, Mats helped Xenia-Anni -- who confided in the gamer that she had an autistic son, Mikkel, who didn't like to be touched -- by having them both participate in the game to form a familial connection. In Azeroth, they each gave each other the loving attachment they sought out in the other, motivating the two to share heartwarming embraces in the real world.

The Norwegian player also helped one player named Lisette Roovers, a.k.a "Rumour," make up with her parents. After they took her computer away for gaming too much, Mats wrote a letter for Lisette to give to her parents to convince them why it was important for their daughter to continue gaming. Mats' meaningful relationships in the game and his ability to love gave the avid gamer a sense of purpose that defied the limitations of physical problems.

Mats Found Character Development in His Avatar

Even though Duchenne muscular dystrophy took away Mats Steen’s ability to have friendships and romance in the real world, World of Warcraft sure did the trick for him. For example, he developed a romance with “Rumour” that started with the gamer playfully taking away Ibelin’s hat to getting personal about their outside lives. "Rumour," Xenia-Anni, Mikkel, and more formed the Starlight guild where they not only got together for virtual adventures in the game but provided friendship and support when it was most needed.

It’s through the multiplayer fantasy game that Mats discovered things about himself as a person even while portraying a warrior like "Ibelin." We see how compassionate Mats was when he helped Lisette make up with her parents. Not to mention, he assisted Xenia-Anni and Mikkel in forming a bond with each other they didn't have before World of Warcraft.

Even though Mats was playing the role of "Ibelin" in World of Warcraft, we still saw complex, human moments reflected in his character. For example, when Mats' condition started to deteriorate, he lashed out at members of the guild due to stress and even became a "womanizer" in the game despite having a good thing with "Rumour." Through WoW, Mats experienced complex real-world emotions in the safe space of gaming.

Mats Built Friendships Without Boundaries

In World of Warcraft, Mats didn't have to worry about his physical limitations stopping him from doing activities with his friends. Within the realms of the online world, he was free to strike up friendships based on shared interests, personalities, and trust. Mats could spend hours with his new friends taking on quests, battles, and conversations that strengthened the bonds of the players. Because Mats didn’t tell anyone about his debilitating condition, he was able to just have fun without anyone worrying about him.

Through his character, "Ibelin," Mats refused to allow his muscular dystrophy to make him antisocial in the role-playing game. No boundaries were set for Mats to develop a deep relationship with "Rumour" or to help Xenia-Anni bond with her autistic son. Clearly, the connections Mats made meant a great deal to his friends as they all came together to attend his funeral in Norway, showing how meaningful digital relationships can be when there are no limits.

Mats Cast Spells of Positivity Towards His New Friends in the Game

Throughout The Remarkable Life of Ibelin documentary, we see how Mats’ friends spoke very highly of him and were genuinely impacted despite never meeting in person. After Mats died in 2014, you could tell that each friend he made in World of Warcraft didn’t just see him as simply a fellow gamer. They were all a family. Not only did Mats' WoW friends honor his memory at his funeral, but they would all meet within World of Warcraft for an annual in-game memorial to remember a dear friend.

According to TheCinemaholic , Mats’ friends were deeply influenced by their time in World of Warcraft. Mikkel was motivated to establish independence and study art. Lisette became a Scrum Master to develop and test projects as well as to assist teamwork. Mats’ memory lived on through each of his friends who grew into the people they found the courage to be within their shared online world.

Mats Steens' Inspiring Legacy That Resulted From World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft wasn’t just a game for Mats Steen. It was his gateway towards adventure and meaningful relationships he wasn’t able to find in the real world.

Through the Netflix documentary, Mats Steen showed the world that people with disabilities could do well with online gaming. The organization Cure Duchenne was so moved by Mats’ story told in The Remarkable Life of Ibelin that they teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to adopt a limited-edition pet, Reven the Fox, in World of Warcraft who will join players on their online adventures. Going for $20, those who purchase The Reven Pack now through January 7, 2025, will have 100% of the purchase price going to Cure Duchenne for research and care improvement purposes. Time even reported that Mats’ parents created their own shared WoW avatar in hopes of leveling up to join the Starlight guild.

When Mats Steen was alive, his parents felt sad for their son believing his Duchenne muscular dystrophy prevented him from having a social life. Once Mats left his parents his World of Warcraft blog password, they were astonished by the life “Ibelin” built for himself and the many friends he made. Just like I found Mats Steen's story so moving, others with disabilities and their families can be inspired to delve into an online role-playing adventure, building genuine connections and creating a sense of purpose without any real-world limitations standing in their way.