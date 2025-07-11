I Can't Get Enough Of Colin Jost's Raptor Analogy When Someone Asked Him About Scarlett Johansson Kissing Jonathan Bailey
The Weekend Update jokes write themselves.
Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, consistently make headlines for their sweet and often hilarious couple moments. However, as Jurassic World Rebirth was released on the 2025 movie schedule, the actress was going viral for kissing another man, Jonathan Bailey. The internet couldn’t get enough of it either, and now the SNL star has shared his thoughts on the multiple red carpet moments between his partner and her co-star, and I can’t get over his raptor analogy.
Ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth’s release, the film’s stars were seen sharing a smooch at multiple premieres. There’s nothing romantic, obviously, going on, and Bailey told EW why he and Johansson were kissing, saying, “If you can’t kiss your friends…life is too short not to.” Now, the Avengers actress’s husband, Colin Jost, has shared his thoughts on the matter, telling ET:
If Saturday Night Live were airing on the 2025 TV schedule right now, I bet this kind of silly raptor joke would have been used to explain this viral situation. I love that Jost has such a good sense of humor about all of this, and even brought it back around to the film his partner and the Bridgerton actor have been promoting. As he said, it's not serious at all, and it's quite funny how it's exploded online.
His raptor analogy is kind of right, though; the Wicked actor is the last person you’d expect to swoop in. Bailey has become a swoon-worthy movie star thanks to the aforementioned musical and Jurassic World Rebirth. He’s also gay. So, as Jost noted, he’s not a “threat,” he’s simply a very good friend of Johansson, and they greet each other in an affectionate way.
The Weekend Update anchor then pushed a bit further with the jokes, as he explained that maybe now he should lock lips with Jonathan Bailey:
They can close the loop, and then hopefully we'd get to hear the actress's thoughts on the moment. That’d certainly be a red carpet sight to see! And honestly, it’d be so funny. After seeing Johannson and Bailey sharing a kiss at a few premieres, I think it’d be hilarious to see him and Jost do the same thing.
Colin Jost has trolled and made funny faces on red carpets before, plus, both he and Scarlett Johansson have proven time and time again that they have a fantastic sense of humor and are couple goals. So, their reactions to this entire situation have been A+ and the cherry on top of an already very entertaining press tour.
Now, the press tour has ended, and you can go see Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters. Meanwhile, if more information (or jokes and funny analogies) come to light about Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey kissing, we’ll be sure to let you know.
