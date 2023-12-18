James Cameron Revealed A James Bond-Esque Sequence Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Going To Have In True Lies, And It Sounds Wild

When considering two directors who appear worlds apart, it's hard to find a more diverse pair than James Cameron and Greta Gerwig. Despite their stark differences, these Hollywood heavyweights share more than just talent; they both understand the importance of making compromises to bring their visions to life. In a recent conversation, the creative mind behind the Terminator and Avatar series opened up to the Barbie mastermind about a jaw-dropping James Bond-esque sequence initially planned for his 1994 hit action movie True Lies, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. And it sounds wild

In a recent installment of Variety's Directors on Directors series, the legendary Titanic filmmaker sat down (virtually) to talk shop with fellow moviemaker Greta Gerwig, where he revealed an unrealized action set piece in his Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring action-comedy blockbuster (which a movie that's funner than you’d guess ). James Cameron, known for pushing the boundaries of filmmaking, described the elaborate scene, which would've involved a helicopter, and the decision behind cutting it, saying:

Sometimes compromises lead to something that actually works. When we were making ‘True Lies,’ we had this elaborate setpiece that was going to take place up in these snowy mountains. There was skiing and a crashed helicopter. [Arnold Schwarzenegger] winds up skiing a helicopter on its skids down the mountain — a big James Bond sequence. We shot one night in the mountains. I had this horrific image that we were going to be there for three weeks. We were already behind schedule. At that point, I knew we just wouldn’t hit our release date if we stayed there. I got the crew together in the hotel the next morning. I said, ‘We’re going to finish the scene tonight. The helicopter’s out, this is out, that’s out. He shoots two guys, jumps in the van, they drive away.’ We finished it in one night.

The decision to ax the intricate skiing and helicopter crash sequence might feel like a loss for us viewers, as it could have been a classic action scene. However, it was a practical move, ultimately rescuing the film's production from potential disaster. True Lies, though perhaps not one of James Cameron’s best movies , still has its fans and, now, they’ll have to imagine the thrilling spectacle that could have unfolded. Cameron, the genius behind some of the best sci-fi movies of all time , showed us with this decision that crafting a blockbuster ain't all glitz and glam. It's about making tough calls and navigating the hurdles. It's what separates the good directors from the downright legendary ones.

Greta Gerwig echoes this sentiment, backing up the Aliens maestro by shedding light on the decision-making stories she wants to hear more of. She added:

I look at these stories [of directors], and I feel like they stuck to their guns. I said to my producer, David Heyman, 'You should start circulating more stories about directors who compromise and it works out. The only stories I hear are of directors who say, ‘No, we’re going to do it this way.’

Both filmmakers drive home a crucial point. While we often hear tales of directors being steadfast and "sticking to their guns," filmmaking is a collaborative art form laced with compromises. It'd be a welcome change to hear more stories of successful compromise. Though few would still probably deny that it would've been awesome to see that helicopter scene in True Lies, as it could've truly put Arnold Schwarzenegger on par with the best Bond actors.

