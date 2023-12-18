James Cameron Revealed A James Bond-Esque Sequence Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Going To Have In True Lies, And It Sounds Wild
This would have been a scene fit for the best Bond!
When considering two directors who appear worlds apart, it's hard to find a more diverse pair than James Cameron and Greta Gerwig. Despite their stark differences, these Hollywood heavyweights share more than just talent; they both understand the importance of making compromises to bring their visions to life. In a recent conversation, the creative mind behind the Terminator and Avatar series opened up to the Barbie mastermind about a jaw-dropping James Bond-esque sequence initially planned for his 1994 hit action movie True Lies, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. And it sounds wild
In a recent installment of Variety's Directors on Directors series, the legendary Titanic filmmaker sat down (virtually) to talk shop with fellow moviemaker Greta Gerwig, where he revealed an unrealized action set piece in his Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring action-comedy blockbuster (which a movie that's funner than you’d guess). James Cameron, known for pushing the boundaries of filmmaking, described the elaborate scene, which would've involved a helicopter, and the decision behind cutting it, saying:
The decision to ax the intricate skiing and helicopter crash sequence might feel like a loss for us viewers, as it could have been a classic action scene. However, it was a practical move, ultimately rescuing the film's production from potential disaster. True Lies, though perhaps not one of James Cameron’s best movies, still has its fans and, now, they’ll have to imagine the thrilling spectacle that could have unfolded. Cameron, the genius behind some of the best sci-fi movies of all time, showed us with this decision that crafting a blockbuster ain't all glitz and glam. It's about making tough calls and navigating the hurdles. It's what separates the good directors from the downright legendary ones.
Greta Gerwig echoes this sentiment, backing up the Aliens maestro by shedding light on the decision-making stories she wants to hear more of. She added:
Both filmmakers drive home a crucial point. While we often hear tales of directors being steadfast and "sticking to their guns," filmmaking is a collaborative art form laced with compromises. It'd be a welcome change to hear more stories of successful compromise. Though few would still probably deny that it would've been awesome to see that helicopter scene in True Lies, as it could've truly put Arnold Schwarzenegger on par with the best Bond actors.
James Cameron’s and Greta Gerwig's latest directorial efforts, Avatar: Way of Water and Barbie, respectively, are available to stream now with a Max (formerly HBO Max) subscription. Also, make sure to check out our schedule of upcoming movies to see what is headed to a theater near you this Holiday season.
