20+ Action Movies That Are Way Funnier Than You’d Guess

You know, some of the best action movies of all time are those not afraid to have a little fun and insert some humor to ease the tension a little bit. Over the years, James Cameron movies like True Lies, buddy cop action movies like 48 Hours, and several of the greatest sci-fi films have proven to be funnier than you’d guess.

We’ve put together a list of more than 20 action movies that are funny in some way, either intentionally like some of the Jackie Chan flicks found below, or happy accidents like several of the Nicolas Cage movies from the mid ‘90s.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Face/Off (1997)

John Woo’s Face/Off probably isn’t the first movie you think of when it comes to funny action movies, which is what makes the unintentional comedy so great in this film about an FBI agent swapping places, and faces, with an unhinged terrorist. A lot of that absurd humor comes from Nicolas Cage’s portrayal of Castor Troy, who is just over-the-top in every way possible, creating some of the actor’s most unglued moments in the process.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Rumble In The Bronx (1995)

Jackie Chan would become a staple of the buddy cop action comedy genre in the late ‘90s with Rush Hour, but one of his classic Hong Kong films that’s just as hilarious is Rumble in the Bronx. This is highlighted by the apartment fight scene where Chan’s Keung keeps getting thrown more painful weapons to take on a ponytailed henchman. The goon takes several punches and a football helmet like nothing, but cowers when Keung pulls out a massive wrench.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service is a movie full of great style, gadgetry, and gratuitous violence, but it is also a film with a distinct sense of very, very dark humor. Whether it’s Samuel L. Jackson’s absolutely wild Richmond Valentine, the deadpan delivery of Mark Strong’s Merlin, or Taron Egerton dropping some hilarious lines as Eggsy, there are great funny moments. There’s also the “exploding heads” scene at that dirty sex joke poking fun at James Bond .

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

True Lies (1994)

Though not the best James Cameron movie , the Academy Award winner’s 1994 action comedy, True Lies, is one of the best representations of the director’s body of work. Sure, there are plenty of great action sequences that stand toe-to-toe with his previous work, but there’s also this great sense of humor. And no, not just the “You’re fired,” line from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Harry Tasker. The subplot involving Bill Paxton’s grifter, Harry trying to act like he’s a business software salesman, or anything with Tom Arnold is quite funny, looking back.

(Image credit: Paramount)

48 Hrs. (1982)

Often considered the first and one of the best buddy cop movies of all time, Walter Hill’s 48 Hrs. is also one of the funniest Eddie Murphy movies. While the humor had a bit of a harder edge than some of the comedian’s films that would follow, the pairing of Murphy and Nick Nolte is actually quite funny. The movie doesn’t skirt around the racism of the era, but instead turns it on its head and creates one hilarious interaction after another, especially the “Redneck Bar” scene.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. appears to be another film adaptation of a classic spy TV series from yesteryear, but upon watching the 2015 movie, you quickly realize that this movie has a ton of comedy peppered throughout. Just look at the scene where Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) and Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer) are bicking over a dress while Gaby (Alicia Vikander) tries on clothes. There’s a sigh and look of disdain on Napoleon’s face at one moment that's just too good.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005)

The film noir genre has been parodied time and time again over the years, with one of the best examples being Shane Black’s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. The movie, starring Robert Downey Jr. as a two-bit crook who accidentally wins a role in a mystery film, has this deadpan humor to it that seems more like a comedic tribute to Hollywood’s golden age. Sure, there’s a lot of crime and violence in the movie, but it also has a lot of humor throughout.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Nice Guys (2016)

Shane Black's 2016 neo-noir buddy cop action film, The Nice Guys, is another movie that’s actually funnier than you’d think. This one centers around a private eye (Ryan Gosling) and a violent enforcer (Russell Crowe) as they reluctantly team up to find a missing teenager. This has a lot of the dark and self-deprecating humor that’s been a part of Black’s signature style for decades, and it feels right at home here.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Big Trouble In LIttle China (1986)

John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, one of the filmmaker’s best offerings, also happens to be one of his funniest. This 1986 fantasy action romp follows truck driver Jack Burton (Kurt Russell) as he gets in way over his head in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Up to this point in his career, Carpenter was more known for horror movies like Halloween and The Thing, but he proved with this one that he had the chops for comedy.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Bad Boys (1995)

Michael Bay took the buddy cop genre to new heights in 1995 with Bad Boys, a movie that also took WIll Smith and Martin Lawrence to new heights . In the movie, the two play Miami police detectives get wrapped up in a massive heroin conspiracy while also protecting a woman whose best friend was killed by a former cop. It has a lot of high stakes, but also a great sense of humor, especially when it comes to Smith and Lawrence’s character clashes.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Martin Brest’s 1984 action movie, Beverly Hills Cop, will forever be known as one of Eddie Murphy’s best movies , and rightfully so. The comedian’s charisma, comedic timing, and ability to instantly be a serious actor make this an all-time classic, and one you can’t help but watch when it’s on TV. Though it’s undeniable that this is a classic comedy, sometimes you just need a reminder to go back and watch this great piece of cinema.

(Image credit: Golden Harvest)

Police Story (1985)

Years before Jackie Chan became an international superstar, he cut his teeth in Hong Kong cinema, which led to movies like 1985’s Police Story. Though more dramatic than movies that would follow later on, this thriller about a young cop accused of murder has flashes of what the actor would become a decade later.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Bullet Train (2022)

When the first trailer for David Leitch’s Bullet Train came out, it looked like the 2022 thriller was going to be a straight-forward action flick with maybe a twist at the end. While that is true, the movie is also incredibly funny, especially whenever Brad Pitt’s hapless Ladybug keeps killing people by complete accident.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

One of the best romantic comedies of all time, Robert Zemeckis’ Romancing the Stone, is far funnier than you’d think. The movie centers on romance writer Joan Wilder (Kathleen Turner) as she travels to Colombia to find her kidnapped sister with the help of Jack T. Colton (Michael Douglas). Though the two leads have their fair share of comedic moments, a lot of the comedy comes from Ralph (Danny DeVito), a smuggler who gets into all kinds of trouble while looking for Joan in the jungle.

(Image credit: Columbia TriStar Film Distributors International)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think Stephen Chow’s Kung Fu Hustle was a throwback to old martial arts films. Though the movie does pay homage to those that came before it, it also has multiple throwbacks to classic comedy series like Looney Tunes and other cartoons. It also has a great sense of humor and doesn’t take itself too seriously.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Edge Of Tomorrow (2014)

Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow is one of those sci-fi action movies that also has a great sense of humor . This is especially true when Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) keeps dying and reliving the same day over and over again. The way the movie plays on this concept brings a lot of light and life to the dark movie about an alien invasion that could wipe out all life on the planet.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Rundown (2003)

Peter Berg’s 2003 action comedy, The Rundown, follows Beck ( Dwayne Johnson ), a bounty hunter who goes deep into the jungle to find Travis Walker (Sean William Scott), the missing son of his employer. Though the wrestler-turned-actor ’s acting chops weren’t quite at the levels that they are now, The Rock puts on a great comedic effort, which is made better thanks to Scott’s presence.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Commando (1985)

Directed by Mark L. Lester, the 1985 Arnold Schwarzenegger action flick, Commando, is one hell of a ride. After his daughter is kidnapped by a deposed dictator, John Matrix (Schwarzenegger) goes on a one-man rescue mission that is straight-up bonkers, in all the best ways. Action, intensity, drama, senseless violence, and one of Schwarzenegger’s best lines – “I lied” – make this a fun watch.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Tony Scott’s 1991 action thriller, The Last Boy Scout, pairs Bruce Willis and Damon Wayans as two disgraced men who come together to solve a murder before uncovering a massive conspiracy involving professional sports betting. Known for its absolutely insane opening scene, the Shane Black-penned movie also has some hilarious scenes, which is no surprise considering its two stars.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Richard Donner’s Lethal Weapon 2 took what worked with the original and added a hilarious yet obnoxious character to the mix to create a funnier buddy cop action movie. In the film, Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) are charged with protecting federal witness Leo Getz (Joe Pesci). While it’s not shocking for one of the Lethal Weapon movies to be funny, the addition of Pesci took it up a notch.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

The Last Dragon (1985)

The Last Dragon could very well be one of the most ridiculous martial arts movies you’ll ever see. This 1985 movie centers around Leroy Green (Taimak), a young martial artist who embarks on a journey to unlock the power of “The Glow” and follow in the footsteps of his hero, Bruce Lee. But a series of obstacles stands in his way, including the self-proclaimed “Shogun of Harlem,” Sho’nuff (Julius Carry). Seriously, just watch the trailer and see for yourself.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark, a.k.a., the best Indiana Jones movie , is a fun, daring, and dashing action-adventure film that introduced us to one of Harrison Ford’s most iconic characters. On top of having some heart-pounding action, a whole lot of drama, and one classic movie moment after another, this Steven Spielberg film is also remarkably funny. Whether it’s the scene where Indy kicks a pesky Nazi and steals his hat, Karen Allen’s character hitting him with a mirror, or the classic “gun to a sword fight” shot, this movie slaps.

(Image credit: Disney / Hollywood Pictures)

The Rock (1996)

We started with a Nic Cage movie, so why not end with one as well? Michael Bay’s 1996 action thriller, The Rock, follows an FBI weapons specialist (Cage) and former British Special Forces officer (Sean Connery) as they try to prevent a rogue group of Marines from unleashing a nerve gas agent in San Francisco. Though this is a more serious movie than Face/Off, there are still some funny moments, especially all those Connery zingers.