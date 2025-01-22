James Cameron Teases How Avatar 3 Will Tackle ‘Something Hollywood Doesn’t Do Well’, And I’m Invested
James Cameron hopes to fix something he says Hollywood gets wrong.
There are a lot of reasons to look forward to James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. The first two movies have been massive blockbuster spectacles that have audience away, and there is no reason to believe the next film (which is on the 2025 movie schedule for December) will be any different. But Cameron is also promising that Avatar 3 will do more, including telling a story that Hollywood all too often gets wrong.
The movie’s subtitle Fire and Ash is, in part because the story will shift locations, and introduce a tribe of Na’vi who live around volcanic activity. However, the director tells Empire (via Collider) that the subtitle is also about how, according to the film “The fire of hate gives way to the ash of grief.” Cameron says that Hollywood films don’t portray grief properly, and that’s something he hopes his movie will get right. He explained…
While grief is certainly a topic that is dealt with often in movies, it’s hard to disagree with where James Cameron is coming from. In a franchise, a tragic event that takes place in one film is usually only dealt with in that title. Meanwhile, future sequels focus often on different things, and thus the grief is never addressed again.
In Avatar: The Way of Water the Sully family lost one of their own, when Jake and Neytiri’s son Neteyam dies at the hands of the humans. Rather than the new film simply moving on, it’s clear that Fire and Ash will see the main characters continue to deal with the grief of the loss.
But it’s also how the characters will deal with that loss that will be different. Cameron says that grief won’t turn anybody into a ball of superheroic rage, as it often does in movies. Also, Fire and Ash won’t be the only movie to deal with grief, as that part of the story will continue in the other two Avatar movies that are planned. The director continued…
I certainly can’t disagree with Cameron that most Hollywood movies, while they can handle grief well in the moment, often move on too quickly. But int he real world, this isn't something that most people don’t do when they lose somebody as close as a son. To be fair, most Hollywood movies do this because they’re trying to tell a different story and a movie simply can’t do everything at once.
I’m certainly intrigued to see how this all fits together in Avatar: Fire and Ash. If Cameron can make the grief of the characters central to them going forward, and show how that it changes them over a matter of years, we could be in for something special when Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives later this year. We already know there will be a significant time jump in Avatar 4, and those themes in a sci-fi story could be surprisingly powerful.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.