James Cameron Opens Up About Avatar: Fire And Ash’s ‘Evil’ Na’vi Clan, And I’m Concerned For Jake And Neytiri

James Cameron is a legendary filmmaker, and his current project, the Avatar films, are considered some of the best sci-fi movies of all time. While fans can re-watch the first two movies with a Disney+ subscription or ride attractions at Disney Resorts, all eyes are on what's coming next for Pandora in the third movie. The director opened up about Avatar: Fire And Ash’s "evil" Na’vi clan, and I’m concerned for Jake and Neytiri.

What we know about Avatar: Fire and Ash is limited, but James Cameron filmed multiple sequels at once. And as such, the story is locked down and expected to arrive in theaters this December. When speaking with Empire about the next entry in the franchise, Cameron teased the antagonist Na'vi we'll be introduced to, offering:

Varang is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She's hardened by that. She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil. One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic. Or blue-and-pink simplistic. … We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm.

Honestly, I'm interested. The Na'vi clans we've been introduced to so far have been largely peaceful, although they're able to defend themselves against the forces of the RDA when needed. But Avatar 3's Ash Tribe will be the first time the blue creatures are performing acts we might be considered evil... even if they've got good reason to.

While James Cameron maintains Fire and Ash isn't a "dark" film, it will seemingly be dealing with complex issues within the Na'vi. Pandora is a big place, and the tribes each have a different way of living. So what happens when a tribe has been through horror and finds extreme ways to protect itself?

Cameron makes particular reference to the new character Varang, who will be played by Oona Chaplin in Avatar: Fire and Ash. She's the leader of a clan of Na'vi who are volcano-dwelling, rather than being in the air or sea. He spoke more to Empire about that newcomer, offering:

She’s an enemy, an adversarial character, but [Chaplin] makes her feel so real and alive.

The stakes certainly feel high for Avatar's protagonists Jake Sully and Neytiri. Not only are the star-crossed lovers dealing with the ongoing threat of the RDA, but they have an entire family of children to continue looking out for. And that type of vulnerability could easily be used to manipulate them, either by that organization or the Ash Tribe.

All will be revealed when Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19th. While we wait, check out the 2025 movie release dates.