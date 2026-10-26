James Gunn Would Like You To Know He’s Not Trying To Recreate The MCU (Even With Superman)

The DCEU (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) has been in the rear view for a few years now, with co-CEO James Gunn crafting a new shared universe. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and has featured a unique mixture of TV and film titles. Although Gunn wants fans to know he's not trying to recreate the MCU, even when it comes to Superman and upcoming DC movies.

Folks who have been watching the DC movies in order alongside the TV series know that each project has been quite different than its predecessors. Fans recently wondered on social media what the DCU is building toward, prompting Gunn to respond on Threads about his vision for the shared universe.

The Superman Saga starts with Superman and travels into Man of Tomorrow and onward, and contains many characters we've introduced in other stories. But that doesn't mean those other stories only exist to set up what's happening there. I would love people to be seeing Clayface because it's a great, fun horror movie unto itself, not because of where else Clayface will show up three movies from now.

Honestly, I get his perspective. While Gunn and Peter Safran are indeed creating a new interconnected franchise, he also wants each new title to stand on its own. This can be seen in how unique each DCU title has been so far, even with some connective tissue between each one. The shared universe isn't focused on crossovers, although these will eventually happen in movies like Man of Tomorrow.

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Clayface hit theaters over the weekend, reaching #1 in a body-horror infused movie that feels very different to what Craig Gillespie with Supergirl. Only time will tell if/when Tom Rhys Harries's title character pops up, with hardcore DC fans hoping to see him face off against the shared universe's version of Batman.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

James Gunn regularly shuts down rumors on Threads related to the DCU, which is super satisfying for fans who are looking for some real indication of what he's got up his sleeve. Given how many questions and rumors are swirling about the shared universe, there are countless theories about what's coming next. Luckily the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is super generous online with fans.

As previously mentioned, Man of Tomorrow is expected to be an exciting DCU crossover moment, with the Superman sequel set to include Lanterns star Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, as well as the return of Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle. Whether or not Clayface is included remains to be seen, but it is seemingly in the same universe.

Clayface is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Man of Tomorrow, that's expected to be released on July 9th 2027. We'll just have to see how many rumors Gunn shuts down before then.