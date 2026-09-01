I’m Loving Xolo Maridueña’s Story About Finding Out He’d Return As Blue Beetle In Man Of Tomorrow
Maridueña was one of the only DCEU actor to survive the switchover.
Folks who have been watching the DC movies in order will recall how the DCEU was dropped by co-CEO James Gunn as he created the newly formed DCU. A handful of actors were kept around from the previous shared universe, including Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña. And he recently explained the wild way he found out he's be sticking around for upcoming DC movies.
The DCEU (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) came to an end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with fans saying goodbye to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill's Superman, and more. But Maridueña is just starting his time as Blue Beetle, and recently spoke to Variety about learning he'd stick around. In his words:
Talk about an exciting phone call. I have to assume that the Cobra Kai actor assumed he was getting let go like other superheroes from the DCEU, but that wasn't the case. Instead Jame Gunn told him he'd be sticking around. And I have to assume that made his Japan trip even more fun; he had something to celebrate, after all.
Gunn eventually announced that Xolo Maridueña was going to be sticking around, with the same honor going to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and the cast of Peacemaker. Later in the same interview, the Blue Beetle star spoke more about being able to continue his tenure as Jaime Reyes. In his words:
The industry can be brutal, so it makes sense that Maridueña is hyped to still be included in the DCU. Of course, fans want to know more about when we'll see him back as Blue Beetle in the new shared universe. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and it was recently revealed that the 25 year-old actor will return as his signature role in Man of Tomorrow. There was also some chatter about a possible Blue Beetle show, but only time will tell if that actually comes to fruition.
Outside of his DC role, Maridueña has been staying busy with other projects, including a role in Practical Magic 2, which will hit theaters on September 10th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Man of Tomorrow, that's currently expected to be released on July 9th, 2027. So we'll have to keep being patient before Blue Beetle finally returns to the big screen.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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