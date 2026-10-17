James Gunn Doesn’t Hold Back About ‘BS’ Rumors Swirling Around Man Of Tomorrow And More DC Projects

James Gunn definitely has no problem setting the record straight when it comes to DC-related rumors. The filmmaker/exec – who runs DC Studios alongside Peter Safran – has consistently taken to social media to field questions from fans regarding the rumor mill. More recently, Gunn and co. have been contending with chatter surrounding upcoming DC movies like Man of Tomorrow and The Batman: Part II. A user recently took to the web to lay out some gossip they’d heard, and Gunn didn’t mince words about “BS” chatter.

DC Fan Asks James Gunn About Three Rumors

One user reached out to Gunn on Threads, where they mentioned three items of speculation. The first is in regard to the status of the recently stalled The Batman: Part II, which alleges that Matt Reeves is stepping away from the film entirely. Another rumor mentioned was an allegation about actress Milly Alcock not playing the DCU’s Supergirl in the long run. And, finally, the third rumor the fan brought up alleged that Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow had a poor test screening, because it allegedly killed off a major character.

The Guardians of the Galaxy helmer took notice of the claims, and shared some honest thoughts. In the process, he not only provided some advice to the user but to other fans as well:

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Oh brother. You guys just have to stop listening to BS, and I'm mostly done shooting down rumors as there are so many and I'm not on here much. But all three of these couldn't be more false. I'm showing PETER SAFRAN my first Director's Cut today - he's the first person to see it obviously - and that's a month early!

I’ve found it interesting (and entertaining) to see how Gunn responds to the constant influx of rumors that surround the work he and his colleagues are doing. The filmmaker’s tone can vary, based on the subject. For example, earlier this year, he had no problem dubbing MoT casting rumors “crazy” and, a few months ago, he also debunked rumors about the long-gestating The Brave and the Bold and the Waller TV show. On the other hand, Gunn had a jokier response when discussing the prospect of a Superman director’s cut.

As part of his response, James Gunn clearly poured water on the notion of that MoT test screening, since Safran has only just seen a director’s cut. That aside, there’s also public knowledge regarding the statuses of the Batman sequel and Milly Alcock.

We Have Details About The Batman And Supergirl

It’s true that Matt Reeves’ latest Batman film has seen its share of starts and stops and, most recently, it was confirmed that filming had been paused due to Reeves dealing with a family matter. This week, it was reported that Steven Soderbergh would oversee principal photography on the remainder of the shoot and would remain in close communication with Reeves throughout. On top of that, Reeves is stressing that he’s “not leaving” the movie and that he would be hands-on again during post-production.

As for Milly Alcock, that aforementioned rumor comes months after Supergirl’s underperformance at the box office. However, it’s already known that Alcock will reprise her role as Zara Zor-El in Man of Tomorrow. The character’s future hasn’t been confirmed beyond the move, but Gunn’s response seems to suggest the notion of Alcock not being the one to play the character is far-fetched.

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Chances are that as time goes on, DC rumors will continue to make the rounds and, if history is anything to go off, James Gunn will work to differentiate fact from fiction. I can’t imagine constantly taking to the web to address speculation but, in all honesty, a part of me does appreciate Gunn’s efforts.