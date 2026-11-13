James Gunn’s Removal And Henry Cavill Talking Superman Has Fans Frazzled, But I Have A Hot Take
Hear me out on this one.
It's been a wild week for fans of the superhero genre. While VisionQuest's finale teased the return of a beloved Marvel hero, moviegoers are still recovering from the change of leadership happening at DC. Between James Gunn being removed as co-CEO of DC Studios and Henry Cavill talking about Superman, fans are feeling a bit frazzled. Although I have another hot take about the ongoing situation.
Back in 2022, James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced at CEOs of DC Studios, and over the past four years they crafted a new shared universe for theaters (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). While the DCU is still in its infancy, fans are curious about whether the original plan for the first slate of projects, titled Gods and Monsters are still happening. Let's break down the situation, as well as my hot take about Superman.
What Happened With James Gunn
Earlier this week news broke that both James Gunn and Peter Safran were stepping down from their role as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The pair will be replaced by Former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham, who worked on projects like Iron Man, the first two Avengers movies, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The news came as a shock, especially so shortly after Clayface hit theaters.
By all accounts it looks like Gunn was fired, but he offered some silver lining when issuing a statement on his Instagram. Part of that statement reads:
While Gunn will stop serving as the head of DC on December 1st, he's still got some involvement in the shared universe. He's the director of Man of Tomorrow, which wrapped principal photography back in August. He's also a producer on The Batman: Part Two, which is expected to hit theaters in 2028.
Henry Cavill's Return Superman Comments
There are countless questions about what'll come next for the DCU, especially since its so early into its life on the screen. Fans are wondering if the original plan for the shared universe will still move forward, or if the studio will opt for yet another reboot. Man of Tomorrow is still coming, but there are some fans hoping that the change of leadership might open the door for Henry Cavill's return as Superman. The 43 year-old actor recently spoke to Inverse and was asked if he'd play the Man of Steel again. He responded with:
This comment quickly lit up the internet, with some fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order hoping to see Cavill back in the Cape. That includes folks who are still hoping to see Warner Bros. #ResoreTheSnyderVerse and give Zack Snyder his two planned Justice League sequels. I have another perspective, though.
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We Need To Let David Corenswet Cook
As much as I loved Cavill's take on Superman, I don't think that he should be brought back as the character for the DCU. Instead, I think we should give David Corenswet a fair chance with is portrayal of the DC hero. I loved the hope and kindness he brought to the role in Gunn's Superman, as well as his cameo in Supergirl. He'll once again be taking center stage for Man of Tomorrow, which looks like an exciting crossover featuring various heroes from the newly formed shared universe.
While the studio might be cutting ties with James Gunn, I don't think that should mean the end of Corenswet's tenure as Kal-El. He looks pitch perfect in Superman's costume and trunks, and I loved the kind, punk rock version of the character... especially when compared to the more gritty tone of the SnyderVerse. Give the Hollywood star a chance to cook!
The next upcoming DC movie hitting theaters is Man of Tomorrow on July 9, 2027. Hopefully we get some information about what's coming in the DCU sooner rather than later.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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