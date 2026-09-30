James Gunn Was Asked If Superman Is Getting A Director's Cut, And His Response Is Cracking Me Up

Folks who have spent years watching the DC movies in order know that we're currently in the early stages of a new shared universe, one designed by co-CEO James Gunn. The first big screen adventure was Superman, which is streaming now with a HBO Max subscription. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker was recently asked if he'll be releasing a director's cut of the DC flick, and his response is truly cracking me up.

The first slate of DCU projects is called Gods and Monsters, with Gunn methodically expanding the shared universe with both TV and film titles. While there are plenty of upcoming DC movies to look forward to, a fan asked Gunn on Threads if we should expect a director's cut of Superman sometime in the future. He responded with:

Yes! The one that was in theaters!

I love this response. As the head of the studio as well as the movie's director and writer, it makes sense that James Gunn wouldn't have to make another version of Superman. Instead, he made the movie he wanted, which was the theatrical cut that was released back in July of 2025. Of course, it's hard not to imagine this is as a subtle dig to Zack Snyder.

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Snyder is known for releasing director's cuts of his movies. That includes Watchmen, Dawn of the Dead, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. Then there's Zack Snyder's Justice League, which was completed and released after fans campaigned to see it for years. James Gunn won't be following suit, as the version of Superman that arrived in theaters was the movie he set out to make.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Snyder is synonymous with his director's cuts, which are often longer but provide more context for the narratives he's telling. Batman v Superman's directors cut was superior to the one that hit theaters, and Zack Snyder's Justice League was also better... although it was much longer than the theatrical cut. Fans loved it, especially the ways that the new Knightmare scene teased his vision for the two scrapped Justice League films. There are still some fans who are hoping that Warner Bros. will #RestoreTheSnyderVerse some day. Although there's been no indication that the studio is actually interested.

James Gunn might not have been throwing shade at Zack Snyder, but I have to assume that fans out there will make that connection about his Director's Cut comments. Unfortunately for Snyder, he seemingly hasn't had the same freedom that Gunn has as co-CEO of DC Studios. Hey, it's good to be the boss.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Clayface on October 23rd as part of the 2026 movie release list. James Gunn is once again going to be behind the camera for Man of Tomorrow, which is currently expected on July 9th, 2027. I have to assume we won't get a director's cut of that movie either.