‘I Look Like An A--hole’: How Jason Momoa Really Feels About Fans Asking For Photos In Public

Jason Momoa’s level of fame just seems to keep on growing. The A-lister has three major titles on the 2026 movie schedule alone -- Supergirl, Street Fighter, and Dune: Part Three -- are a true testament to just how sought-out he is at this point. So, considering Momoa's notoriety, how does he feel about people coming up to him in public and asking for photos? Well, the star provided some very honest thoughts on that.

Given Momoa's most badass roles , those pulsing tattoos, long, wavy hair, and muscles, it would be hard for the Hawaiian native to navigate the world incognito. On one hand, this status is pretty impressive for someone who started in Hollywood via a TV supporting role in Baywatch. But, on the other hand, while on Delightful Drinks , the Game of Thrones alum talked about how he draws a line when it comes to fans asking for his time outside of press duties:

It's tough for me. …. ‘Cause generally, people just get really really excited, and that's awesome ‘cause I get excited when I see people that I really like. But, if I'm out, like oh my god, I'm with someone I haven’t seen forever, or with my kids right now, I know people just don’t give a shit. I don’t get to see my kids that much. If you pull my attention away from something, I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. This is not the right time.’

The Stargate Atlantis actor isn’t wrong for wanting privacy when it’s most needed, like when spending time with his loved ones. After all, celebrities are humans, too. Momoa has indeed dealt wth the struggles of fame, like when he was being followed by the paparazzi in Italy back in 2022. While the Hells Angels crowd were there to help thwart them, I don’t think the motorcycle club whenever he's in public.

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Constant requests for photo ops must not make the life of a celebrity very easy. Momoa continued to talk about times at which fans interrupt his alone time with his “lady,” Adria Arjona, and how he looks like an a-hole due to his honest rebukes of them:

[People,] they get happy, and they don’t know what’s coming out and, most of the time, I look like an asshole…. I'm not giving away my time to my children or if sometimes I'm with my lady. It's crazy, ‘cause guys are the ones. I'll be with my lady [and a guy is] like, ‘Dude, I need a picture.’ I'm like, ‘Bro, I'm with my lady right now, if you don't get the fuck away from me.’ Dude, I literally have my arm around my lady [and] I’m like, ‘Go away.’ And they’re like [gestures as if taking a selfie] ‘I love you, man!’ I’m like, ‘Get away, bro! You’re gonna get me killed!’

In short, don’t mess with Jason Momoa and his “lady”. Honestly, I can imagine how frustrating it could be for a celebrity when a fan to asks for a photo even while they're with their significant other. Someone would think the admirers would have the self-awareness to understand the famous actor is preoccupied.

Other celebrities can relate to this, like Anthony Mackie, who was bothered by a fan at a restaurant for a photo (only to get puked on). Fellow Marvel star Tom Holland used to be aggressive with public fan requests until Zendaya dropped some words of wisdom on how to be more approachable.

While Momoa may think he looks like a jerk when pushing away fan photo requests, he acknowledged that there is no right or wrong on anyone’s part and that it “comes with the job.” Ultimately, it’s about fans and celebrities finding a balance between creating a sweet photo moment with an idol and establishing personal boundaries.

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Be sure to catch Jason Momoa in Street Fighter, which is playing in theaters now and in Dune: Part Three, which opens on December 18th.