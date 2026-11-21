Given he's one of the world's biggest stars, Timothée Chalamet's life remains a topic of curiosity . Of course, as a star's fame rises, it's not unheard for them to reveal less about themselves. On that note, when Vanity Fair editor Mark Guiducci was given the task of profiling the megastar, he had a bigger task than he initially thought. The interview has now gone viral for awkward reasons, but Guiducci is defending his work and sharing a complimentary note about Chalamet.

While Guiducci is normally an editor at the aforementioned publication rather than a writer, Chalamet still personally requested for this profile to be written by him, and that feels like a pretty tall order. Because Chalamet can’t go to many places in public due to his celebrity status, Guiducci invited the star over to his own apartment. This was apparently done in the hope that if Guiducci opened his own life up to Chalamet, he would be more willing to reveal more about himself, as the editor himself told Page Six .

However, this turned out not to be the case. Chalamet remained incredibly guarded and opted out of talking about his life. He declined to answer questions or comment on his high profile relationship with Kylie Jenner (with the latter admittedly being something he's long opted not to discuss). He did however spend a lot of time making observations about Guiducci’s home decor, which ended up becoming the centerpiece of the article. As a result, the story has gone viral due to Chalamet's evasive, awkward nature as well as the piece feeling more like it's about Guiducci’s apartment rather than Chalamet.

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Despite the criticism, the Vanity Fair editor is still defending his work and his subject. He may have not been an open book, but Guiducci still made sure to note how normal the Oscar nominee felt to be around, and despite him stocking his kitchen and fridge with anything Chalamet could potentially want to eat or drink, the actor was surprisingly very low maintenance. He said:

He was a lovely houseguest, and a cheap date. He drank tap water. And he’s welcome back any time.

Considering Chalamet grew up in New York City himself and still spends a lot of time in the Big Apple , he’s likely used to drinking New York’s tap water. Plus, I wouldn't be surprised if he had some sort of awareness that if he asked for anything specific it would end up in the article. I personally don’t doubt that Chalamet was kind, charming, and easy going, especially since the Dune star has been described as being “normal” before. It’s just hard to get a true read on a person when the person in question is aware they’re being observed.

What seems to strike people most about Chalamet's lack of commentary is how it runs in contrast to how open he seemed to be during last awards season. It was during that time that he was promoting his sports dramedy, Marty Supreme. Of course, it was also during that promotional run that he received backlash for his viral comment regarding ballet and opera . However, Chalamet was defended in some circles.

Right now, the Little Women alum is under the biggest microscope possible, and it makes sense that he would have his guard up. Maybe he’ll become less guarded as time goes on, and his status as one of the last movie stars doesn’t feel so fragile. We’ll just have to wait and see.

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