Tom Cruise Has Dealt With Set Drama Before. His Co-Star Just Revealed What Working With Him’s Really Like
He might be intense on set, but his co-stars speak highly of him.
Sometimes Tom Cruise takes a bad rap from movie fans. That was especially true during Covid and the production of 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, when he was caught on tape in an angry moment lecturing the crew of the movie. His co-stars, on the other hand, usually have nothing but praise. In fact, one co-star in the M:I franchise, Melissa George, recently posted a video of herself and Cruise behind the scenes and captioned it with a lengthy comment about working with him. It’s all good things.
George, who starred in The Mosquito Coast, which you can watch with an Apple TV subscription, was cast in the franchise, and obviously she filmed some stuff, but in the end, her role was left on the cutting room floor when the final trilogy was rewritten. In the video, the Australian actress speaks with a French accent, but having no context for why, I’ll just assume it was for the role. She is speaking into the camera with Cruise behind her, filming a video saying hello to her kids. In the caption, George wrote on Instagram:
She then tells an anecdote about Cruise picking her up in a helicopter to take her to the set, saving her a couple of hours of commuting time from London, so that’s pretty awesome! That’s not all George wrote, though, as she also called him “kind, giving, and generous,” before she told another story about Cruise's generosity when her son was injured at home:
She wasn’t able to take him up on the offer due to poor weather, but you can tell in her writing just how grateful she was for the offer, and called Cruise a “gorgeous human being.”
While Cruise may get a little emotional on set, his co-collaborators usually say that it’s his passion that gets the best of him. He, according to many of them, is very dedicated to his craft and the success of whatever movie he's making. That may turn some people off, which is understandable, but when those around him are so generous with their praise, it’s probably best to listen.
Cruise’s latest movie, Digger, hit the 2026 movie schedule last weekend and has struggled, to say the least, at the box office, but it's a safe bet that his next big movies, Top Gun 3 and a sequel to Days of Thunder, will put him back on top.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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