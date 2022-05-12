Jason Momoa Was Tired Of Getting Followed By Paparazzi In Italy… So He Got The Hells Angels To Hang With Him

Being famous has its benefits, but there are also downsides. For instance, if you’re an A-list Hollywood star, you can kiss being able to walk in public settings unnoticed goodbye unless you’re wearing some kind of elaborate disguise. Not only will random fans spot such celebrities, the paparazzi seize any opportunity to snap photos of them when they’re out in the world, and Jason Momoa found himself having to deal with this in Italy. It got bad enough that the Aquaman actor arranged for the local chapter of the Hells Angels to hang out with him.

A few days after he shared how he had to put a ridiculous scarf around his head just so he could visit the Spanish Steps in Rome without being bothered, Jason Momoa showed off his special entourage during his visit to the Orange Tree Gardens on his Instagram Stories. He first set the stage by calling out some paparazzi who were giving him a hard time while following him around, saying:

Aloha. Just wanted to give a little shoutout to the fucking paparazzi. I know you’ve been all over my case, been following me everywhere. You know the one you are too, man. So a couple of you are nice, there’s one I want to say Aloha to. I’ll be at the Garden of Oranges, going there right now. Let’s hang out. I’ll see you soon, Dick.

Jason Momoa then shared some video snippets of his “beautiful” view at the Orange Trees Garden. However, rather than being accompanied by standard tour guides, the actor recruited some members of the city’s Hells Angels to come along with him to this popular destination in Rome. Momoa continued:

I just want to show you my new tour guides. The other ones weren’t working out. We were just like ‘Man, the paparazzi are just so skilled here.’ So we’re at the Garden of Oranges, it’s beautiful here. Not one paparazzi in sight.

So if you’re a celebrity who’s in a new corner of the world and don’t want to be hassled by the paparazzi, you might consider following Jason Momoa’s lead and see if some Hells Angels in the area can accompany you while you’re seeing the sights. Having some of them by his side was just the ticket to ensure the photographers would stop bugging him. Momoa also shared some photos of himself with his new biker buddies, including the one below:

Funny enough, there’s a scene in 2018’s Aquaman where Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry and Amber Heard’s Mera took a detour to Italy (specifically Sicily), although this entry in the DC movies canon didn’t actually get to shoot in the country. While Arthur didn’t have to worry about the paparazzi hassling him there, the tradeoff was that he and Mera were eventually attacked by Black Manta and some Atlantean goons. The Hells Angels are handy when it comes to scaring off photographers, but they wouldn’t have been useful against a wearing customized Atlantean armor and shooting energy beams out of his helmet.

Back to reality, following his time as Duncan Idaho in Dune and continuing to play Baba Voss in the Apple TV+ series See, Jason Momoa is set to reprise Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and appear in Fast X as one of the villains, with both blockbusters coming out in 2023. Momoa will also star in the Minecraft movie, as well as the Apple TV+ limited series Chief of War.