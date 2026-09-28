Chris Pratt Went Off About One Thing He Hates About Star-Lord (And It Was News To Zoe Saldaña)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for nearly two decades, and continues to put out exciting new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Folks who have spent those years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain franchises are fan favorites, chief among them being the Guardians of the Galaxy series. Chris Pratt has played Peter Quill/Star-Lord throughout six movies and a holiday special (so far), although there's one part about his signature hero that bugs him.

The end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 claimed that Star-Lord was going to return for upcoming Marvel movies, but its still unclear if/when that'll happen. While fans wait, they can check out a clip from The Backstage Experience's Instagram, where he got real about one part of Quill's costume that's less than ideal. In his words:

My least favorite [part] is that helmet. When I put that helmet on, they bolt it on my head. There's wind and rain, I can't breathe, I can't see. There's supposed to be some device inside that has the director’s voice going through it, but it's just killing me with feedback. But I know it’d take an hour to take the damn thing off and back on. So let’s just go! I can act through feedback!

Talk about uncomfortable. While Star-Lord's helmet looks awesome and grants Peter the ability to breathe in space, the logistics of wearing the thing are a different story. Namely because it needs to be bolted to his head. Not only is it uncomfortable, but it makes taking direction difficult as well. Talk about a logistical headache.

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(Image credit: Marvel)

Pratt's comments about Star-Lord's helmet gives an insider view on how MCU movies actually come together. They also echo what other superhero actors have said about their costumes. For instance, Christian Bale couldn't pee in his Batman suit, and warned Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson about this danger. The Jurassic World actor being locked into a bulky helmet seems like a bit of a nightmare, but his co-star Zoe Saldaña was shocked to hear about this complaint. In the same interview the two went back and forth, saying:

Zoe Saldaña: I thought you loved it.

I thought you loved it. Chris Pratt: I hate the helmet, but I love the jacket.

I hate the helmet, but I love the jacket. Saldaña: I’ve never heard you complain about it.

I’ve never heard you complain about it. Pratt: That’s ‘cause it’s usually my stuntman in it [laughs]

Stunt performers can really be the backbone of movie sets. On top of doing the dangerous stunt work, their contributions can also help to keep the primary actors comfortable during long and grueling hours on set. Chris Pratt seems to owe his a debt for helping him spend less time in Star-Lord's cool (but uncomfortable) helmet.

As previously mentioned, fans are curious to see if/when Pratt returns as Peter Quill in the MCU. He wasn't included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, but fans are hoping he appears in that title or Secret Wars.

Chris Pratt's tenure as Star-Lord is currently streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Meanwhile, the next MCU movie hitting theaters is Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.