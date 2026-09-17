The Internet Can't Get Over How 'Normal' Timothèe Chalamet Is When He's Not At Hollywood Events

Timothée Chalamet spends a lot of time looking extremely famous. Custom designer suits, red carpets, courtside NBA appearances and whatever glorious nonsense he decides to wear when promoting a movie (like those orange Marty Supreme fits). Then he posts vacation photos with his dad and suddenly looks like somebody you vaguely remember from high school. That contrast has the internet cracking up, as folks can’t get over how ‘normal’ the Oscar hopeful looks when not at a Hollywood event.

Chalamet recently shared a nine-photo carousel on Instagram from a hiking trip through Italy's Dolomites with his father, Marc. The carousel includes mountain selfies, cave helmets, pizza, gelato and the kind of slightly awkward vacation pictures that suggest nobody spent 45 minutes choosing the right angle. It's adorably relatable, and you can check it out for yourself below:

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) A photo posted by on

The photos really are charmingly ordinary. The Little Women alum poses with his dad against huge mountain vistas. They explore a cavern wearing helmets and headlamps. He gets photographed mid-bite while eating pizza. There is wine, caviar and gelato, so this is still an Italian vacation rather than a weekend at the Holiday Inn. Still, almost anybody's family could have uploaded the actual photos. That was also what caught fans' attention.

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What Fans Are Saying About The Un-Curated Timmy

The Reddit thread devoted to the pictures quickly filled with people marveling at how unpolished they felt. Here are some of my favorite reactions to “Nonchalant Chalamet”:

u/SisterRayRomano: “I don’t really care for looking at celebrities’ holiday snaps, but it’s nice to see ones that look normal? I mean, compared to the fashion shoots on yachts that are posted as such.”

“I don’t really care for looking at celebrities’ holiday snaps, but it’s nice to see ones that look normal? I mean, compared to the fashion shoots on yachts that are posted as such.” u/DillingerK-1897: “I thought it was a random Timothée-look-alike before I saw the title lol”

“I thought it was a random Timothée-look-alike before I saw the title lol” u/Smooth-Bake9672: “This made me realize I would never recognize him if I saw him in the wild. He looks like any other normal twentysomething”

“This made me realize I would never recognize him if I saw him in the wild. He looks like any other normal twentysomething” @dallyan: “This is such normie posting. It’s cute.”

“This is such normie posting. It’s cute.” u/Available-Trip5061: “Bro survived the deserts of Arrakis just to go touch green grass in the Dolomites.”

“Bro survived the deserts of Arrakis just to go touch green grass in the Dolomites.” u/GreenAxetoGrind: “The Dolomites? More like Chalamites, amirite? (I'll let myself out.)”

“The Dolomites? More like Chalamites, amirite? (I'll let myself out.)” u/DonkeyLightning: “‘Hey can you take a pic of us with this awesome, beautiful, once in a lifetime view behind us’ ‘Best I can do is off kilter, shins up pic of just you’”

One commenter said the whole carousel felt like early Instagram, back when people simply posted vacation photos instead of producing nine-slide lifestyle campaigns. Another admitted they probably wouldn’t recognize the Oscar nominee at all if they passed him hiking in the Dolomites. Someone else lovingly described him as looking a little dorky and insisted that was part of the appeal.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I get it. Whether I was wandering around Italy or somehow went Interstellar, this guy would be A Complete Unknown to me. I wouldn’t know him from The King or Wonka, and there’s no chance I’d be confident enough to call him by his name. Still, whether it was one of those Hot Summer Nights or A Rainy Day in New York, I think most fans would agree he’s one Beautiful Boy. And that’s before we even get into the Bones and All of it. Okay. I’m done.

One small reality check surfaced amid all the wholesome reactions, though. A fan pointed out that the Lady Bird actor is still hiking with a Prada backpack. Fair enough. “Normal” apparently has limits when you’re one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. Mostly, though, people seemed charmed by seeing the A-lister doing something so simple with his dad.

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It won’t be long before Chalamet is back in expensive clothes and answering questions about sandworms. Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune: Part Three opens on the 2026 movie calendar on December 18, right in the middle of what will undoubtedly be the Dunesday circus, considering Avengers: Doomsday comes out on the same day.

Until then, I kind of enjoy knowing the Marty Supreme star takes the same questionable vacation photos as the rest of us.