Jimmy Fallon Pulled A Prank On Keanu Reeves And His Girlfriend, But The John Wick Star Got His Revenge

John Wick got its start as a peculiar, but incredibly clever action movie about a man who seeks vengeance on a mobster who steals his car and kills his dog, the latter bring the last gift from his late wife. With the fourth movie heading to theaters this weekend, the franchise has expanded into a massive universe packed with star-studded John Wick characters , but one truth continues to ring true: Keanu Reeves knows how to get his revenge, even with Jimmy Fallon.

When Reeves was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, the host revealed that the John Wick actor had a fantastic response to a prank he pulled on him while they were dining at the same restaurant in Los Angeles. When recalling a recent time when they ran into each other, Fallon shared that he saw Reeves eating with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant , and decided to pull a fast one on The Matrix star.

Fallon said, “I thought it would be funny. I sent you over one olive. I go, ‘You can split it, eat yourself, whatever. I don’t want to tell you how to eat your olive.” Keanu then mused, “What did we do?” Fallon said, “I’ll tell you exactly what you did. You had the whole restaurant come over and sing me Happy Birthday. It’s not my birthday! I blew out the candle. It was not my birthday at all.”

Fallon may have started things off by sending them over a single olive to Keanu Reeves’ table, but the actor got his revenge in the best way: by doubling up on kindness. The host recalled the staff of the restaurant showering him with love regarding his fake birthday by singing to him before bringing over some ice cream and a candle to blow out. The chocolate lettering on the plate read “Happy Birthday, From Keanu.” It was a magnificent way to get back at Fallon for his joke. Check out the full interview where the pair told the whole story:

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Image credit: Lionsgate) Release Date: March 24, 2023 (Theaters)

Directed By: Chad Stahelski

Written By: Shay Hatten and Michael Finch

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Riddick, and Scott Adkins

As Fallon and Reeves also shared in The Tonight Show segment, after Jimmy Fallon was sung “Happy Birthday,” a performer at the restaurant was singing “Hey, Jude” and the host decided to jump in and sing along with him. As Reeves and his partner were leaving the restaurant, Fallon pulled the John Wick actor into the singalong. It sounds like a fun time! If you witnessed this moment in the nondescript Los Angeles establishment they both went to, you were truly living that night!

Reeves sat down with Fallon as the fourth installment to the John Wick franchise becomes the best reviewed movie in the franchise , currently boasting a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie a near-perfect 4.5 stars in his John Wick: Chapter 4 review , calling it the “best of the sequels.” The John Wick 4 cast is super impressive too, between Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne and the late Lance Reddick starring in the movie as well.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is playing in theaters this Friday, March 24.