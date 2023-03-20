Keanu Reeves' John Wick Co-Star Makes Rare Comment On His Elusive Relationship With Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves is an insanely popular actor, known in some circles as “The Internet’s Boyfriend.” Such a designation makes him obviously a very public figure, but he can still keep some significant parts of his life private. While we know the actor is dating Alexandra Grant, we don’t know much about her or their relationship. However, John Wick: Chapter 4 co-star Rina Sawayama has met her and has nothing but good things to say.

Speaking with People, Sawayama, who plays, the Concierge of another Continental Hotel, sang the praises of Keanu Reeves specifically. She says he’s a man who cares about everybody on the set, which she appreciates. But she also got to spend time with Reeves and Grant as a couple and calls them beautiful. Sawayama said…

They're wonderful. We actually were able to spend some time in Berlin ... had some dinners, and it was great group dinners and that was wonderful. Beautiful, beautiful as a couple, beautiful people.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have spent a not insignificant amount of time in Berlin recently. Reeves not only filmed John Wick: Chapter 4 there, but also The Matrix: Resurrections; Grant was with him then as well. The fact that the couple stays together while Reeves is on location shows how close they are, and how close they want to stay.

Keanu Reeves rarely speaks himself about his relationship with Alexandra Grant, but those that have met her and spent time with the two of them echo this sentiment pretty universally. The late Lance Reddick was quoted calling Grant "cool as fuck." And since Reddick himself was also cool as fuck, that's a high compliment. While many people think Keanu Reeves may be the coolest dude walking the earth, it sounds like his girlfriend is right there with him.

Having said that, part of what makes them so cool is that they don’t come across that way. Rina Sawayama says that when Keanu and Alexandra Grant are together they come across as much more down to earth, as Keanu can switch between his celebrity self and his more grounded self as needed, and when he’s with his girlfriend, things are very normal. Sawayama continues…

They're just very normal, honestly. It just felt really natural and just human. I don't know again, like I've used the word 'celebrity' because often I feel like Keanu can switch off his celebrity and I've really felt that way when he was with Alexandra. It just, it was beautiful. It was honestly, it was like, a whole thing.

While there can be downsides to being the partner of one of the world's most famous people, it sounds like hanging out with Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant is as cool as you might imagine, but not because of Keanu’s general vibe of awesomeness. Instead, it’s because these two don’t need to act like the coolest people in the world, which may be why they are in fact the coolest people in the world.