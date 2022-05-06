Jurassic World: Dominion's Director Was So Impressed With A Recent Fan Video, He Decided To Share It With The Internet

Being a fan of a massive franchise like Jurassic Park could inspire fans to do tons of things; even if it’s just to show up when the next sequel takes its place as part of the 2022 movie releases heading to theaters. As Jurassic World: Dominion continues to march towards its cinematic debut, that anticipation has actually inspired some industrious dinosaur devotees to create a fan video. The results are so impressive that director Colin Trevorrorow had to share it with the rest of the world, along with his stamp of approval.

It all started with a random “news report” on Twitter , courtesy of a profile named “News Update TONIGHT.” Don’t worry about the profile looking too similar to legit news outlets, as there’s a firm emphasis on Jurassic World’s influence. After finding this video, and proclaiming that it ruled, Trevorrow then shared the video as seen below:

I’m not saying Jurassic fans are the best in the world…but I’m not not saying that. https://t.co/XmkpK0WBx2May 5, 2022 See more

After the end of Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom , an increasing number of dinosaur sightings begin to plague the continental United States. Officially, we’ve seen this story play out in shorts like Battle at Big Rock , as well as the prologue that was released to the internet a couple of months ago. While those were wider scaled events of destruction, the fan video written by Tim Cianfano and Anthony Feliciano (who also serve as director and producer, respectively) takes a more intimate scaled approach; and with not as many casualties.

Instead of a stomping Tyrannosaurus freaking out at a drive in, this Jurassic World inspired short has some more everyday annoyances to show us. The new world triggered by the events at the Lockwood Estate have now given us a Triceratops blocking someone’s truck in the driveway and even an adorable Pachycephalosaurus peeking in on someone’s video doorbell. Though there are some carnivores in the mix, with what looks like a Carnotaurus preparing to eat an unfortunate farmer’s cattle. And it sounds like the T-Rex does show up at the end, just not in a full body shot.

Humanity is lucky that Jurassic World: Dominion doesn’t seem to be letting the Giganotosaurus run loose in the general population. As Colin Trevorrow likens that dinosaur to the Joker , it sounds like something so terrifying that it’d have to be kept on its own island, just for safety. Who’d have thought we’d reach the day when criminally insane dinosaurs were possible?