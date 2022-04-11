Jurassic World: Dominion’s Colin Trevorrow Compares The Film’s New Dino To A Batman Villain, And I’m Into It

Many of the prominent/ most badass dinosaurs in the Jurassic franchise can be compared to other famed antagonists of cinematic history. Roberta the T-Rex from Jurassic Park basically enjoys the same heel to hero arc that The Terminator’s T-800 did, and in the space of one movie. Not to mention the first two Jurassic World films also sport dino danger that echos famed psychopaths and anti-heroes. Co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow has promised that tradition will continue in the upcoming movie Jurassic World: Dominion, as he’s compared the Giganotosaurus to one of Batman’s most iconic villains.

I’m absolutely into this comparison too, as Trevorrow claims that this new villain of genetic engineering is like the Joker himself. Giving this apt comparison in a recent interview with Empire , this creature that’s also known as “the Giga” has been given a pretty specific viewpoint on the world. According to Colin Trevorrow, this is what we should expect:

I wanted something that felt like the Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn.

If you’ll all allow me a moment, I’m going to go have a slight panic attack. As suggested above, the pure unhinged menace of the Joker, specifically Heath Ledger’s variant from The Dark Knight, is now going to be allowed to roam a portion of the earth once again. Only this time, it’s in a body that is very tall, weighs a couple tons, and only knows concepts like “angry” and “food.” Well isn’t that just fantastic.

Actually, it really is. After Jurassic World gave us a Hannibal Lecter-esque intelligence with the Indominous Rex, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s brutal Indoraptor possessed shades of Frankenstein’s Monster, this is a hell of a step forward in terms of dinosaur threats. Plus, if you remember the trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion, that claim of wanting to “watch the world burn” is more appropriate than ever.

Towards the end of that first look at footage from the sixth film to bear the Jurassic name, we see t he main cast of Jurassic World: Dominion facing down a massive, shadowy threat. With trees burning in what we now know to be named BioSyn Valley, the Giganotosaurus stalks towards our frightened heroes, menacing all it stands before. Looks like one of my burning questions about Jurassic World 3’s story has been answered, and this is moment is not set on Isla Sorna.

It’s even more intimidating when you take into account that this isn’t a lab created hybrid, holding true to the promise that Jurassic World: Dominion wouldn’t feature such a creature. While director J.A. Bayona claimed that J urassic World: Fallen Kingdom wasn’t a monster movie , Colin Trevorrow seems to have the total opposite in mind, at least when it comes to the Giganotosaurus in particular. With all of this in mind, let’s get a little more hyped about this horrific menace, thanks to re-watching the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer: