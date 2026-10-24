I Just Found Out Another A-List Actress Was Also Involved With You Can See Everything

SPOILER ALERT! There are multiple spoilers for You Can See Everything in this article, so if you haven’t seen it and want to experience all the craziness for yourself, please stop here and check out what co-director Lance Oppenheim’s said about Chris Hanson’s reaction to his other movie this fall, Primetime.

You Can See Everything, from directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, is still crushing it at the box office in its second weekend. The 2026 movie, a documentary about the disgraced founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, has been the talk of the internet for a week now, and with it opening in more theaters this weekend, it’ll keep getting talked about for weeks. One thing that people who have seen the movie have been tight-lipped about is the surprising appearance of Amanda Seyfried in the wild film. It turns out, she’s not the only A-lister involved: Emma Stone.

Stone Connected The Directors To Seyfried

When Seyfried, who has avoided questions about being in the movie to keep the surprise for new viewers, pops up about halfway through You Can See Everything, it’s a gasp-worthy moment. One of many WTF moments in the latest release from A24. Seyfried played Holmes in the limited series The Dropout about the convicted fraudster, which is available with a Hulu subscription. Stone is good friends with Fielder, according to a Vulture interview with Oppenheim. It was Stone who connected the directors with Seyfried.

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This, according to Oppenheim, opened up a whole new direction for the documentary to take:

As soon as Elizabeth leaves, the movie is sort of haunted by her absence. Everyone in it is attempting to remember her in different ways and also create a version of her.

When Seyfried expressed a desire to play Holmes again, suddenly something completely new was born, and the second half of the movie came into focus. It was important because, per Oppenheim:

You can’t take pictures of the prison. You can’t bring a recorder in. You can’t even bring a pen and paper in.

So the directors found a solution to continue the story with Holmes locked away in a Federal prison, serving her decade-long sentence for the fraud she perpetrated while running Theranos. If you’ve seen the movie, you know how crucial those moments within are that Seyfried and Fielder recreated from Fielder’s visit with Holmes at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, TX.

It also adds yet another layer of questions about what to believe and who to believe in a documentary that is meant to make you question just what the hell is going on and why we can’t even trust everything we see, even when we can supposedly see everything. Fielder, Oppenheim, and Seyfried give audiences a ton to chew on with this movie, and in for that, we have Emma Stone to thank for it, just as she is thanked in the credits of the 5-star movie.