You Can See Everything's (SPOILER) Gave A Very Awkward Interview To Avoid Talking About The Movie
This is your first spoiler warning!
SPOILERS AHEAD for You Can See Everything, which is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie schedule. Be warned: if you don’t want to see everything, you might want to stop here!
There is no question that the most talked-about movie of the fall so far is You Can See Everything, one of the newest A24 movies to hit theaters. Heck, the Nathan Fielder/Lance Oppenheim-directed documentary about Theranos founder and scammer Elizabeth Holmes might end up being the best movie of 2026. (Certainly, former employees have thoughts.)
Still, there is one thing people aren’t talking about: the surprise star who shows up about halfway through the film. This leads to some of the craziest moments in the film, and I’m going to issue another spoiler warning now, because it really is best to see it yourself for the first time. With that said, let’s get into the awkward interview the star gave this week.
Truly, Red Carpet Interviews Are Rarely This Awkward
Earlier this week, THR caught up with Amanda Seyfried on the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala. The reporter asked her a pretty simple question, knowing that everyone, from the filmmakers to the fans, is trying to keep her appearance in You Can See Everything a secret from those who haven’t seen it. He just asks, “How’s your life?” Seyfried smiles, knowing exactly what he means, and responds, “It’s…interesting.”
Both the reporter and Seyfried acknowledge that it’s hard for her to do interviews right now, and she tries to explain why, without giving up the secret information. She slyly says:
That answer might sound a little lost, but it’s the perfect answer to the question, if you ask me. I don’t want people to know about the “twist” in You Can See Everything when The Dropout star suddenly appears in the October box office hit. It adds a completely new dimension to the already purposely baffling and brilliant film.
Seyfried gives another cheeky answer when the reporter at the event asks how people should engage with her at a party, when she knows she can’t talk about her latest project (at least not yet):
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You can watch the exchange here:
It’s gotta be really hard not to talk about a project you’re in, and doubly so when the movie is the literal talk of the town. The documentary has so many wild moments that it feels like I could write about it for a year straight, and her surprise role is one of the biggest. Seyfried handles the question with aplomb, and I hope people who haven’t seen the movie took my spoiler warnings seriously!
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.