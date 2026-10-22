You Can See Everything's (SPOILER) Gave A Very Awkward Interview To Avoid Talking About The Movie

SPOILERS AHEAD for You Can See Everything, which is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie schedule. Be warned: if you don’t want to see everything, you might want to stop here!

There is no question that the most talked-about movie of the fall so far is You Can See Everything, one of the newest A24 movies to hit theaters. Heck, the Nathan Fielder/Lance Oppenheim-directed documentary about Theranos founder and scammer Elizabeth Holmes might end up being the best movie of 2026. (Certainly, former employees have thoughts.)

Still, there is one thing people aren’t talking about: the surprise star who shows up about halfway through the film. This leads to some of the craziest moments in the film, and I’m going to issue another spoiler warning now, because it really is best to see it yourself for the first time. With that said, let’s get into the awkward interview the star gave this week.

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Truly, Red Carpet Interviews Are Rarely This Awkward

Earlier this week, THR caught up with Amanda Seyfried on the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala. The reporter asked her a pretty simple question, knowing that everyone, from the filmmakers to the fans, is trying to keep her appearance in You Can See Everything a secret from those who haven’t seen it. He just asks, “How’s your life?” Seyfried smiles, knowing exactly what he means, and responds, “It’s…interesting.”

Both the reporter and Seyfried acknowledge that it’s hard for her to do interviews right now, and she tries to explain why, without giving up the secret information. She slyly says:

Yeah. For good reason, like, I don't know, I think, um, everything that's happening is meant to happen. Everything, everyone that's in your life is meant to be in your life. That's just kind of, it's…and I'm here tonight, and I'm meant to be here, and I get to go home tomorrow, and I'm going to be home, and so on and so forth, and then some.

That answer might sound a little lost, but it’s the perfect answer to the question, if you ask me. I don’t want people to know about the “twist” in You Can See Everything when The Dropout star suddenly appears in the October box office hit. It adds a completely new dimension to the already purposely baffling and brilliant film.

Seyfried gives another cheeky answer when the reporter at the event asks how people should engage with her at a party, when she knows she can’t talk about her latest project (at least not yet):

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I like to talk about, um, you know, emus. I like to start with the emus, and I like to talk about Halloween. If you want to talk about all things having to do with, like, apple pie and, like, olives, and, you know, really good hard ciders.

You can watch the exchange here:

It’s gotta be really hard not to talk about a project you’re in, and doubly so when the movie is the literal talk of the town. The documentary has so many wild moments that it feels like I could write about it for a year straight, and her surprise role is one of the biggest. Seyfried handles the question with aplomb, and I hope people who haven’t seen the movie took my spoiler warnings seriously!