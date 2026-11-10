Amanda Seyfried Confessed The Dropout Cast Hassled Her About Elizabeth Holmes’ Doc (Before Anyone Saw The Twist)

If you haven’t seen You Can See Everything on the 2026 movie schedule, please note that there are MAJOR spoilers in this article. If you have seen it, or have already been spoiled, read on!

Perhaps the most startling moment in a movie filled with WTF moments is when Amanda Seyfried suddenly appears in You Can See Everything. The star of the Elizabeth Holmes series The Dropout, which you can watch with a Hulu subscription, shows up about halfway through the documentary. First, just as herself, then later reprising her role from The Dropout as Holmes. It became a code among those who made the movie, and later those who saw it, to keep this reveal a secret, and that included, most of all, Seyfried herself.

It’s created some awkward moments for the Emmy winner on red carpets lately. Those moments started well before the movie was widely released and were seen by only a handful of festivalgoers at the Telluride Film Festival. However, once the movie was screened, some outlets did let slip the secret that Seyfried had a big role in it. That’s when the awkwardness began.

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Take, for example, an exchange just a week or so after the film screened at Telluride. Seyfried, attending a premiere for another movie at the Toronto Film Festival, is asked by Entertainment Tonight if she’s going to be “part of the new Elizabeth Holmes documentary.” Her response is a masterclass in dodging the question, evoking her Dropout colleagues:

Everybody who's asking me about it, like, so many people from The Dropout keep texting me about it. It's Nathan Fielder, and I know what he does. It's wild, and everybody is saying that it's wild. So I don't know. I want to know more about it!

She doesn’t deny being in the movie, nor does she confirm. There are politicians on Capitol Hill who aren’t this deft at ignoring a question they don’t want to answer, but still say something interesting. Keeping the secret was crucial for the movie, and really, for the viral marketing of the film. Word of mouth has carried this documentary to box office heights that very few docs ever come close to approaching. That’s in large part due to word of mouth, including people telling their friends things like, “You won’t believe the twist!”

You Can See Everything is being talked about for a lot of possible Oscar nominations, including Seyfried for Best Supporting Actress. That would be another unprecedented achievement for a documentary, and I still think it’s a longer shot than other awards watchers, but it’s not out of the question. For the record, I’m rooting for it to happen.

Seyfried deserves the accolades not only for her performance and for the question-dodging skills she’s employed so often over the last couple of months when asked about her secret role in one of the season’s biggest hits.