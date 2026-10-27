Someone Dug Up Footage Of (Spoiler) Teasing Her You Can See Everything Role A Year Ago

Please be warned (I do this every time) that there is a MAJOR SPOILER for You Can See Everything, the latest hit movie from A24 on the 2026 movie schedule. If you haven’t seen the movie and don’t want to be spoiled, I urge you to see it ASAP!

One of the best-kept spoiler secrets of the fall movie season is the surprise appearance by Amanda Seyfried in the documentary You Can See Everything from directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. In fact, her appearance in the movie might end up costing the movie an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary, but I think it is almost certain to get nominated for an even bigger award: Best Picture. Seyfried is also being talked about as a legit candidate for a Best Supporting Actress nomination, too.

Seyfried has been keen to keep her appearance a secret, just like the rest of us who have seen the movie, and that has led to some awkward interviews lately. However, in an interview last year, she very subtly teased that she had returned to the role of Elizabeth Holmes (with an assist from Emma Stone). It’s a role that won her an Emmy for The Dropout (available with a Hulu subscription). Here’s what happened in that older interview.

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She Dropped Into That Famous Voice

About a year ago, in November 2025, Seyfried was promoting her hit The Housemaid in an interview with Ben Mankiewicz on CBS Sunday Morning. Mankiewicz asked her about doing accents, and at first, she admitted that Holmes’ voice is “a little higher now.” That might not send up a red flag right away, until you realize that Holmes had not made any public appearances or given any interviews since her trial for fraud that landed her in federal prison. How would Seyfried know?

A few moments later, Seyfried gave more away. After Mankiewicz complimented her on the voice, the Mean Girls star said to him:

Well, I've had some practice lately, but yeah, it's her own...it's her own way of speaking. She can't change it. She did definitely bring it down a few frequencies for her own reasons, but her voice is actually, like...her voice is her voice.

She’d had some practice lately! Interesting, Mankiewicz didn’t follow that up by asking why she’d been practicing, which isn’t a dig at the reporter. He, like the rest of the world, had no idea that she had been working with Fielder and Oppenheim on You Can See Everything, so it would be easy to overlook that subtle comment. It’s only now, now that the movie is out and it’s a hit, that a comment like that would stand out.

We’ve talked a lot about this movie since its release, but talking about Seyfried’s wonderful performance has been tricky, as no one, myself included, wants to spoil anything for audiences. It’s fun to see Seyfried from a year ago revealing this little nugget of info and providing no further context. It’s an easter egg of sorts, and I’m glad CBS dug it up.